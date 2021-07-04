Letter to America by Jeff Hoffman

Letter to My Lookalikes

Dear doppels/dear countrymen/dear last rockets’ glare:

Most days, my chalk feet stomp the land from crow

till cricket till humbug shouts a breeze, lifts every grain,

my footsteps erased, yet on I seethe to stomp again.

We beanbag men, we windmills of straw. You hate me/

I hate you/we hate us. If you howl, I’ll twist; if I bloat,

you’ll prick. Let’s wrap our fists with feathers and rags;

let’s cotton-ball our eyes, cut the twine from our throats;

let’s wander the forest, speechless and blind. Last night,

I had dinner with my hunchback self. He growled/cursed;

he pushed away his bowl of soup. By which I mean:

Most days, I can’t imagine why you feel the way

you do/why I feel the way I do. I fail again and again.

Countrymen, I confess: Most days I don’t think

of you at all. Instead, I post pictures of things I ate/

saw/bought. Look at me: jiggly-limbed/sugar-brained;

I’m a flesh-bellied system of world bits consumed,

attention craved. Crave this now, doppels: that night

you came home drunk/that night I came home drunk.

My father/your father sat us down on the couch/

choked us out against the fridge. Our bloody boy

knuckles: he let them bleed, kicked us out/he grabbed

the stink jar of ointment, ripped a T-shirt, wrapped

our hands. He was fuming/he was gentle. He said

you’re nothing to me/said you’re better than this/

said I love you/I love you/I will bury you alive.