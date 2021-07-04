fbpx
Letter to America by Jeff Hoffman

One Poem

Letter to My Lookalikes

Dear doppels/dear countrymen/dear last rockets’ glare:
Most days, my chalk feet stomp the land from crow
till cricket till humbug shouts a breeze, lifts every grain,
my footsteps erased, yet on I seethe to stomp again.
We beanbag men, we windmills of straw. You hate me/
I hate you/we hate us. If you howl, I’ll twist; if I bloat,
you’ll prick. Let’s wrap our fists with feathers and rags;
let’s cotton-ball our eyes, cut the twine from our throats;
let’s wander the forest, speechless and blind. Last night,
I had dinner with my hunchback self. He growled/cursed;
he pushed away his bowl of soup. By which I mean:
Most days, I can’t imagine why you feel the way
you do/why I feel the way I do. I fail again and again.

Countrymen, I confess: Most days I don’t think
of you at all. Instead, I post pictures of things I ate/
saw/bought. Look at me: jiggly-limbed/sugar-brained;
I’m a flesh-bellied system of world bits consumed,
attention craved. Crave this now, doppels: that night
you came home drunk/that night I came home drunk.
My father/your father sat us down on the couch/
choked us out against the fridge. Our bloody boy
knuckles: he let them bleed, kicked us out/he grabbed
the stink jar of ointment, ripped a T-shirt, wrapped
our hands. He was fuming/he was gentle. He said
you’re nothing to me/said you’re better than this/
said I love you/I love you/I will bury you alive.

 

 

 

Jeff HoffmanJeff Hoffman’s first book of poems, Journal of American Foreign Policy, won the New Issues Poetry Prize and was a finalist for the California Book Award. Forthcoming poems, fiction, and hybrid pieces appear at Barrelhouse, Bellingham Review, Hobart, and Smartish Pace.

Header image by bloom, courtesy Shutterstock.

Read other Letters to America in Dear America: Letters of Hope, Habitat, Defiance, and Democracy, published by Terrain.org and Trinity University Press.
