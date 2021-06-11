Two Poems by Lance Larsen

Dressing My Father’s Body

Driving to the funeral home that hollowed-out

morning, my sister and I did not whimper

or howl. We did not curse the five stages

of grief that swept over us, out of order,

like the mungy weather outside: creeping mist,

a jigger of sun, hard rain that cleansed

nothing, clouds, finally dirty puddles

we splashed through like children in denial.

And once inside, in the funeral home basement,

we did not kneel or hum a hymn or snip

a lock of our father’s tumbleweed hair,

or trim his nails, ten slivers of moon and myth

and Danish DNA, into a handkerchief.

Nor did we make a death mask out of exotic

plasters to save his grimaces and grace

in a hatbox, or pretend to trace the pilgrimage

of his soul like a trapped finch squeezing

through a broken transom into the natty

blue beyond. We even forgot to snap

a picture of him on the padded green table.

No bent memento mori to finger later, no blurs

to interpret as vestiges of his spunky aura,

definitely red, or at least orange, haunting

his stilled limbs. I did not beat my breast,

and my sister did not rend her blouse.

Nor did we raise our fists at Heaven or whatever

skates in silence above stained ceiling tiles.

And though I stared at the corner chair,

I did not heave it through the window

in an ecstasy of smashed glass. And my sister

did not slash off her watch and grind its gears

into dust in protest of time slow and time

forever. No, docile as lambs, we dressed

our father in shirt and suit and tasteful tie.

We tucked and smoothed, patted and pressed.

Fixed for the hearse, mouth wired shut,

hands taut, he was ripe for the trek.

We kissed him, both of us, exited, then fell

back into clamor and routine, trading breaths

with a wheezy machine shop and a scented

candle store. And the sun was doing its thing

in earnest now, and we cinched up our seatbelts

and drove slowly home to report the lie

that we and the rest of the world were ready.

Passing the Sacrament in My In-laws ’ Garage

I wear a paper mask, Jacqui a festive Aloha mask,

and ten feet away, a card table between us,

sit her parents, both in their nineties, maskless,

too hard to explain the what and why

of the wearing, and we’re listening to “All Creatures

of Our God and King” on Jacqui’s phone.

To keep Covid at bay we use the garage

to bow our heads and lift Jesus to our mouths.

I close the garage door for privacy and open

the back door to coax a breeze playing hard to get.

This is the eucharist, Utah style, with me

preparing bread and water, me kneeling

on concrete, and me passing to a congregation

of three, then taking a scrap himself.

The garbage can, big as a witch’s cauldron, squats

behind my left shoulder, shovels and rakes

line the wall like saints, and three boxes

of slug bait on the shelf haven’t killed anything,

with or without bones, since before 9-11.

Dementia and pandemic are the twin enemies.

We curse the latter and downplay the former.

Never mind that whole countries have evaporated

from my in-laws’ memory banks, goodbye

Thailand, so long Peru, also farewell to continental

drift and Bay of Pigs and the faces of three

adult grandchildren who visited at New Year’s.

No more Harriet Tubman or Ruth Bader

Ginsberg, though Fred Astaire still kindles

something—wait, wasn’t he a general?

Jesus, though, is still here, not homemade

or Wonder but a torn English muffin, and soon

he’ll be four trickles of water in Dixie cups.

And He is summer solstice, our longest day

and shortest night, and He is robin and finch

and sometimes an elegant Steller’s jay ricocheting

tree to tree. And He is the hoe that can chop

weeds till sunset and the broom that sweeps

away mouse droppings and dust balls and crumbs,

and He is this sweet tangle of silver white

lights we’ll drape over the flocked tree

come Christmas. Monkey wrench and vice

grips, Selah, tape measure and twine, Selah.

And He is the dusty blue cruiser bike, tires

still good, hanging from the rafters, ready

at any instant to ferry us to the next life.

Till then, we bow our heads to this glorious

broken now and we ask and we ask and we ask.

Lance Larsen’s most recent collection is most recent collection is What the Body Knows (University of Tampa Press, 2018). He’s won a Pushcart Prize and an NEA fellowship. He teaches at BYU and fools around with aphorisms: “Gesundheit!—as close as I’ve come to Nietzsche and Heidegger in months.” Header photo by jplenio, courtesy Pixabay.



