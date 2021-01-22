Eight Poems from Dryside Verses: Four Seasons on Goodlow Rim by John Daniel

The maple is shedding—
I lug in firewood, crushing
summer with each step.
No visitors this month.
Me alone
for distraction.
To hike sidehill
this slope studded with rocks
is an awkward honor.
Ah, trapped spider,
evolution
didn’t plan on sinks.
Sleek does drink
and nuzzle at the pond.
On my desk, a gray hair.
Moonrise over Goodlow
sends juniper shadows far
downhill on frosted grass.
The pond skinned with creased
ice this morning—a spider
begins an expedition.
In the blue distances
of snowy land this evening,
spirit sings its silence.
Read two poems by John Daniel and an excerpt of his novel Gifted previously appearing in Terrain.org .
Photo by S. Borisov, courtesy Shutterstock.