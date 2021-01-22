Eight Poems from Dryside Verses: Four Seasons on Goodlow Rim by John Daniel

The maple is shedding—

I lug in firewood, crushing

summer with each step.

No visitors this month.

Me alone

for distraction.

To hike sidehill

this slope studded with rocks

is an awkward honor.

Ah, trapped spider,

evolution

didn’t plan on sinks.

Sleek does drink

and nuzzle at the pond.

On my desk, a gray hair.

Moonrise over Goodlow

sends juniper shadows far

downhill on frosted grass.

The pond skinned with creased

ice this morning—a spider

begins an expedition.









In the blue distances

of snowy land this evening,

spirit sings its silence.