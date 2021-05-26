Three Poems by Jess Williard

Morning

Morning, the call of wine-throated robins,

some deity plucking and placing in mountain air,

not din, not sleepless; we wake with things.

We are not alone where a hand sweeps the day

into chords. Which of my hands I never know

to hold out the window so I’ve been trying both,

switching between them and I am not unhappy

when it rains on my left, warms my right. I am not

unhappy. I ride the bus to work where we pick up

men on their way to the fields. They are not city men.

There I hear of choices, of which tools for stirring clay

dirt, lopping fat leaves, beheading chicken and small

pigs. Where decisions are always swift, decisions always

of this only planet, I am not unhappy. They flower,

these men. They do not wait to erupt in blossom. With which

of these mouths would it be best for me to tell you

that the men are calm as they are torn through

by petals?

Wake

So we are told the tombs

are empty, their inhabitants whittled

to dust through time,

though time is not the answer,

and we are told

the way not to disclose

is to bite the tongue

with the force it takes

to split a grape.

Which is nothing. Not even grotesque.

And in silly roadside vineyards

the fruit is sifted through

with the delicacy

of a lie. Fingers are not

mouths. The dead have gone

nowhere. So the disinterested

parents pull to the shoulder

and order Merlot,

look past one another

to ivy curled in the patio awning,

to their children asleep

in the car. This the last time.

This the beginning of something

on the other side of caring.

We are told that a wake

is a vigil, that to drink in the presence

of the body is a grace,

predicate to which the soul is no longer

attached. The Here in We Were Here.

The hum of holding on to something.

Like sitting in a room

where your captor has finally let you sleep,

his amber teeth glistening. The Were

in where we are. The How

in where to look. Mouth to know

with what to touch.

Bolaño in Blanes

Catalonia, Spain



He was sweating. Fireworks rose like wet spires

over Cala Bono cove,

its promontory faces biting horizon and turning

coastward. A slow ascension on a transplant list

marked a race that couldn’t be won.

He carried a pen

and damp pad to the shore, hand a little less steady

but still legible: if family is indeed the truest kind

of country,

your order is to look for something coming from you and live

within it. Something like this cub from that lion,

this fawn from that doe.

On his birth continent he could no longer write,

but Latin America only let go of utopias

because someone from somewhere else said so—

from across the Atlantic, this lion to that cub: Catalonia,

Costa Brava, the Mediterranean side of a separatist

Spanish mouth fed with Mexico,

fed with El Salvador; this cub from that lion.

His liver needed a replacement and his country had nothing to do

with country—

he carried it in love, in children, in the chamber

of his abdomen.

Patriation, perhaps, has only to do

with making enough to feed your children,

to partition any of their worldly griefs and occasionally flatter

the woman you love.

So much more has been asked for.

But again ascension will prod the facile chemistry

of his torso into morning,

chemical ash still in the sand: bottle oranges,

gunmetal azures,

the exploded tops of rockets.

He will clutch his stomach and weep. This cub. That lion. The want

of providence in province the most precious thing

we have to wean her on.