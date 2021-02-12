Five Poems by Jenny Downs

Meadow Advisory

Be wary of engines running.

Avoid the man who holds a gun—

Or any blood-instrument.

Work the senses. Ears to hear.

Vision is for seeing buttercups

Bursting gladly behind sharpened teeth.

Venture to reach sweeter blossoms.

Analyze the wind and which way to run.

When a nearby a body smells brackish with vinegar and molasses

Be sure you are its quarry.

Fade into pale green grass.

What tracks you, may not yet have found you.

Fold your bony legs to vault the low-hung branches.

When it comes for you, you may still be quicker.

Sonnet for Birth and Death Threats

To start, we bought the bed. Sized for a king

And his queen. Though the crowns never fit us.

Twenty inches deep. Level head to foot with hidden coils.

On it we sprawled. The succulent fruit of our labors

Wetting the sheets. Reckless seeds seeking eggs

To hatch on that magnificent mattress where,

Unfurled from the doorway of me, they came upon us.

We named them and called ourselves parents.

As if babies would make us adults.

Generous as milk and swaddled in motherhood

I lay obedient and waiting on our love-stained cradle

Of mussed sheets and heaped blankets.

Where later, and after the facts, he made lists for me—

Tender or stinging? Which knife or hand?

The Man Who Could

Catch a Fish Twice

You have to teach her to believe the hook, he said,

Bobbing the rig with his hand on the grip.

The flash of the strobe called forth by the sun

As it met with the shimmying hook,

Must have looked precisely like the upturned lens

Of an undersea eye, because just-like-that

He was hauling her up, the tip clean into the cheek

Stuck flesh-globbed through the gill.

The second time, did she return seeking Mercy?

He must have known she did.

Watch this, he said and his smile

Was like a slide.

He was a kind man.

When he held her again

He tore the bladed hook from her face

After pulling the one from her throat.

Halibut is the Way I Love

I was born balanced

It was fate made me asymmetrical.

An eye for an eye on either side.

Chameleon bright to blend into light.

Belly down dug into shale floor and shadow.

I am ever on the lookout

Always ready with the defense.

All the better to see with

His roving eye. My migrating eye

Traversing night to day

Makes for all eyes on the sky.

Makes for all eyes on what may drift between us.

Makes it hard to comprehend

I’ll be fooled by it again

When he baits his sharpened hooks

When he casts the weighted line.

My Mother Taught Me

It was each of my handed-down earthenware plates

Every pottery bowl in the pile, that I

Who feared to set my jaw at him

With needles of freeze in my chest

Eyeing his fists and the blade of his eye

Who took from the shelf to drop to the floor

Who lifted the heap while staring him down

It was I, who clasped the assemblage of plates like a bomb

Held them high like a weight that felt as a—

Feather. My porcelain hands clenched rigid as bone

Miniscule muscles of fingers uncurling

A tumultuous mound of slivers and dust

In the kitchen where I stood my ground.