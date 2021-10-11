One Poem by Gregory Wolff

The Brooklyn Wild

a snowy owl in a Target parking lot

a coyote trotting

over tarpaper

on an empty rooftop

a gingko leaf

spinning in a dark pool

of placid wastewater

a mumbling psychic

throwing scraps of rye

to the pigeon hoard

the eye of Venus

piercing the dank smog

of the Brooklyn night

a ragged boy

gliding down fourth avenue

on a snow white mare

pale green parrots

perched atop the gothic turret

of a sprawling graveyard

you, in your dusty window

dancing blithely

as the street rats sing

the wilderness alive