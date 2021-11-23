Two Poems by Emma Aylor

Early February

Morning, and a taste of seawater

only at the broad of my tongue.

Morning in lichens airy as cut paper

folded, slit, and unfolded, left rumpling

the atmosphere that rests on the table;

lichens like green glass, as though they could

pull kept light from heartwood or stone

straight through. I misremember the Stevens

each time as It was morning all afternoon,

and on Puget Sound it was raining, was going to rain.

I’m gone to ground. The scale of a solitude

is set by a body and the rooms it most occupies.

Good to enter sacred space now and again:

a century’s stand of deciduous branches perforated

by snips of gray haze and a Pacific madrone,

insistent single evergreen, edging its color up;

the cathedral where I observe compline,

plastered walls, peached wood beams, lamps roseate

to touch, and there in plainsong—eyes closed,

and you were visiting, beside me on a pew,

your head rested on my lap (you were a little asleep)—

I saw behind my lids the slip

of moths down warm window, like cloud and star in open sky.

Morning again all night, then, in the way

it’s invariably a granted time, a blessing—

in the Old English manner, to hallow with blood,

to make a thing more itself, more of god, by a body.

So, it was morning: the cold mist outside the church, the talk,

the ride home to my room in hours-old winter dark,

the body, the bed, the blessing, to bless.

Remarks Before Florence

The wind comes inland to Virginia

weakened, all fanned out to the hem of the Blue Ridge,

thick ribbon braided with the brown river’s

running water. Warm air fills soft cracks in the rock;

the rain’s not yet come, but holds salt—Lord

willing and the creek don’t rise.

Bigtooth aspen shake, their pale underleaves

like silverfish crawling up from under

a swollen door.

Out to the sticks,

the animals feel it: kettle

of turkey vultures skirrs above, jerked

in bursts, tape rewound, static spread,

boiled—running water.

Don’t rise.

Twenty years ago, we evacuated

from South Carolina, then returned

as Bonnie trailed away. Wind shear

from land, sea animals dropped smeared

on slope, the ocean dead calm, my mother says,

like a lake.

It hasn’t yet rained here,

though the ground’s already full, and air

carries brittle birdcalls over the swollen river.

Gusts worry pillars of kudzu knit over telephone poles

and hollow trees—standing bodies—a green burn

shifting like a light spot left in the eye, the sky

gray and strained downward,

a full tarp, bowing.