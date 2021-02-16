Three Poems by Deborah H. Doolittle

Evening Colors in Jacksonville

Jacksonville’s dark water at sunset turns

a translucent blue. Like semi-precious gems

cut to multi-faceted perfection, each wavelet’s

a ripple of that overall condition. Each wavelet,

like a blue jay, refracting that one true shade

of blue. Gone is the gray day. Gone is the hum

drum of rush hour traffic. All that blue water

infiltrating the neighborhoods in a blue ops

configuration: New River, Wallace Creek,

Northeast Creek, Hunter’s Creek, Blue Creek,

and all the creeks that have no names

robbing the atmosphere of its universal color.

See how the sun bleeds on the horizon,

turning the air to apricot and mauve.

See how the trees in the distance hunch

together in black bands. See beyond how

the ocean keeps receding from the land.

Some Mornings in Jacksonville Start This Way

The end of the world is at hand.

Clouds have hunkered down in the dips

and crevices of the softened

landscape, obscured the view from one

tree to the next. Obfuscated

that blue horizon, where the New

River ends and the sky begins.

Clamped down on the surrounding sounds

with its woolen disposition,

like the winter scarf wound too tight

around your neck or the bridal

veil you packed full of tissue and lace.

Sunset at Wilson Bay

All day the wind roughs up

the water and chops it

into little bits of

flinty waves that glint with

sparks of sunlight. The sky

steals what blue remains true

to that hue I’m looking

for. Dawn to dusk, the bay

shucks one lusty husk for

another. Twilight brings

a deepening, a pause

that causes the gauze of

blue to deepen, too. We

stopped to enjoy the view

linger in the depths of your eyes.

debora