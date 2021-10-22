Three Poems by Daryl Jones

Nurse Log

All soft underfoot, plush

of moss and that deeper, inner give

of moldering within, the slow

letting go of cork and cambium,

sapwood and heartwood, centuries

collapsing into centuries, ring

by ring, vascular rays

like stars imploding, sinking

into punk and pulp, pith

dissolving in the fetid fragrance

of pine and rot, the darkness

within darkness

from which the seed splits.

Owl-Light

Neither the end of day, the sun writing

its epitaph in persimmon and plum,

when rabbits steal from shadows, hunker down,

and warily nibble the fallen fruit…

nor actual night, when the monkish moon inscribes

all edges, illuminates the text,

and, absent comprehension, decorates

a once removed, obscure copy of day,

but rather owl-light, that ellipsis,

dash, or slash between sunset and night,

that brief slurred interval when violet light

saturates and darkens like a bloodstain,

and time, old predator, shifts its weight

from one clenched talon to the other.

Bluebird Man

for Al Larson





A tuft of sky, that tremulous blue

startling in the corner of my eye.

And his—watery blue in the weathered face

of ninety-one years. For the last thirty-five,

he’s built nest boxes, set them out

on trails branching the high meadows like veins,

and tended them all summer, checking for eggs,

banding the peeping chicks, cleaning the boxes

for next spring when the first thin scouts arrive.

Who will do this when he’s gone, I wonder,

the whole species as vulnerable and threatened

as the blind nestling he’s cradling in his palm?

Reach out, he says. Here, hold it.