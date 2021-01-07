Clearstories

These cleared and stained specimens allow us to see things about the animals we could not otherwise observe.



Artist Statement by Stephen Petegorsky I’ve been interested in animals—living or otherwise—for as long as I can remember. Growing up in New York City, my exposure to animals was limited. I saw dogs, squirrels, the occasional horse, and unhappy creatures in their depressing surroundings at the Central Park Zoo. I was fascinated by the dioramas in the American Museum of Natural History. There, the science and art of taxidermy, combined with props and painted backgrounds, allowed me to see animals in a manner that would otherwise have been impossible; it fueled my curiosity to no end. More than 20 years ago, I visited a friend who was the curator at the Wistariahurst Museum in Holyoke, Massachusetts. He asked if I had ever seen “the animals.” When I told him I hadn’t, he took me to a storage room in which there were hundreds of taxidermied animals, mostly in disrepair, left over from a time when the museum, which dates from the Victorian era, had a natural history component. The pathos was abundant; I was transported back to my childhood memories of being spellbound in front of museum dioramas, and I knew that I wanted to photograph them, and did so for two years. Since that work, I always kept my eyes open for any other collections of taxidermy. Yet when I tracked down a collection at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, I sensed that I had seen some of them before. As it turned out, when the Wistariahurst Museum finally got rid of the animals in their collection, they donated the ones that were intact to the university. When I explained that I had seen and photographed many of the animals years ago, the curator kindly offered to show me the rest of the collection, part of which included things I had never heard of before: cleared and stained specimens. Small jars and containers held what looked like reverse x-rays. Fish, birds, small mammals, and reptiles had been placed in an enzyme solution that made the tissue transparent, and stains were then applied to make bones and cartilage darker colors of red and blue. They were beautiful and intriguing, and once again I knew that I wanted to photograph them. Since working through the specimens from the collection at the University of Massachusetts, I have been able to work at Yale’s Peabody Museum, the Harvard Museum of Comparative Zoology, University of Kansas Biodiversity Institute, Biodiversity Institute at Texas A&M University, Smithsonian Institution, Field Museum of Natural History, and Royal Ontario Museum. In architectural terms, a clerestory is a high section of a wall that contains windows above eye level. The purpose is to let in more light. As with taxidermy, the cleared and stained specimens allow me to see things about the animals that I could not otherwise observe. They are beautiful and haunting; they tantalize with the mysteries of how and why such elegant and complex structures came to exist. It is as though they are trying to tell me a story or to sing a song. These images are the visual impressions of what I hear. Artist Statement by Naila Moreira As a poet, I am drawn to the storytelling and socioecological resonances of Stephen Petegorsky’s Clearstories photographs. His images remind me of contemporary projects to photographically catalogue all animal life before it’s lost to extinction, such as National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore’s “Photo Ark” of more than 11,000 animals. By focusing on skeletons instead of living animals, Clearstories provides a grim mirror to these efforts in a provocative reminder of death. However, environmental threat isn’t the only thing I see in these photos. In the interplay between life and death, animal and human, lie seeds of human mythmaking throughout time. Each animal’s anatomy serves also as a window into its own natural history and ecological niche. Science art has burgeoned in recent years as a way to bridge the distance between the human psyche and our growing body of scientific knowledge. By pairing poems with photos, I aim to suggest resonances, lengthen engagement, and deepen satisfaction by creating a ping-pong effect of ideas and relationships between image and text. By imagining the animals of Clearstories simultaneously as archetypes of our deepest fears and hopes, and as mysteries of existence whose independent lives we can never fully reach or own, I seek to evoke both the wonder and the familiarity of these beings who share our earth.

Marsupial Frog

Stain

To mark, to color, to dye.

Sully with infamy; corrupt.

Spot not easily removed.

Taint of guilt.

Here, in red—green—blue—

skull, spine, hyoid

offset from void

by nightclub neon.

A concept through a glass jar.

Fixed blotch of the fleeting.

Reduced to its distillate, this figure

an essence

for recognition,

for keeps,

not for love.

Blacknose Skate

Skate Fishing

Their mouths moved me most,

flesh-lipped, white, gasping,

womanly lips, married to death.

They came up fast, like widgets

or shirts or yoghurt cups

on the conveyor belt of quality,

clubbed on the head, one after next

with the fisherman’s red rubber mallet.

Life, the design flaw of food—

not even a mushroom

nor grain of wheat free of it.

The motor chuckled and hissed

and churned its sea-colored secret

filamentous lattice of green.

Detangled of net,

flung on the deck,

subdued, still alive, they sucked air,

blinking eyes black-hollow as ghosts.

The deck hand stumbled on dozens

of skins slippery under his boots

to saw off their sides for market,

these salt-loving angels of water

who soar the great Atlantic

on wings now unable to lift them

or breaths to inflate them

with the stuff of heaven:

that intangible soul of being

for which we would sell anything.

Mole

Mole

Shovel claw. Deep digger. Diver of the dark.

Nose-for-eyes, cruising the soil’s truffly fragrance,

a scent like cold ale, trapped between grains.

Walnut and chocolate, biscuit, apples, wheat,

a malt of time, the color of tea.

Little earth chaser, blowing your bubbles

under weeds and gardens and fungus and roots,

my mother hates you, you kill her flowers,

swimming through dirt like an ocean of stars.

You hump up the mulch over tunnels and secrets.

You row your black boat of silken fur.

It’s you who stir at the core of the world,

burrowing your wormholes at the very toes

of the great God-tree.

Rabbit

Rabbit

El-ahrairah would be proud.

Ghost-rabbit, you have conquered

the underworld, linings of your ears

ashine, your eyes sockets,

paws still leaping, sure as a hunting-dog,

each rib straining. You are ready

to draw the chariot of the dead,

meek as the lamb, crafty as the lion,

nibbling the silences between twigs,

stalking the Reaper’s dark forest.

Thief of all that grows

you cheat consequence,

your scat nourishes seedlings,

you steal time, shepherd it under soil.

On All-Hallows the sod

remembers beings like you

who crept to trade their ears, their tail,

into the fearsome den of the god.

Over you death’s jurisdiction falters:

the fear with which you tremble

is a trick, your bound the truth.

When it calls for me I hope it looks

like you, glimmering as the dusk falls.

Red Dory Eyes

Red Dory Eyes

Cyttopsis rosea



The eyes are the window to the soul

but what soul is this,

emotionless, seeing

not us but prehistory’s

depths of sea

gazing across

unreachable past

a message

but veiled in glass

The eye sees a thing more clearly

in dreams than the imagination awake

muppet-bright,

playfully bobbling

on weirdly opposite

sides of flat skull

child’s play

in all its seriousness

My eyes are an ocean in which

my dreams are reflected

in color of coral,

garish,

rare,

scraping the bottom

to make clouds out of sand

The eye is the jewel of the body

a fish is the jewel of the sea

split, cooked, plated

straight from earth’s furnace

The eyes indicate the antiquity of the soul

and what more ancient

than a fish?

castle, sculpture, urn

poured from waves

that scoured time for ideas

cartilaginous lens

begun in the Cambrian

adapted to see

through obscurity

They seemed to be staring at the dark

but their eyes were watching God

a flower, a fruit,

blooming silver, pink, red,

plucked from dark gardens:

creation to consumption

even these waters

a hellfire or heaven

fueled by burning

until time and sight end



Italicized text from: anonymous proverb, Leonardo da Vinci, Anna M. Uhlich, Henry David Thoreau, Ralph Waldo Emerson, and Zora Neale Hurston.

Smooth Puffer

Smooth Puffer

Instead of spines, you have stars.

I cannot stay away

from the cosmos, when I look at you.

Inflated, gravid,

your throat in death

pooches out, as though about to speak

or sing, a diaphragm

filled to tell the world who you are.

Do not eat me, you proclaim,

do not take me; I’ll be your death too.

Poison sparkles silk-smooth skin,

trickster fish, tempting the fisherman.

On Jersey shore

in 2016, you multiplied, blithe

from southern waters.

I threw it back, reported the angler.

Sometimes, rarely,

we learn what not to keep.

Fringe-toed Sand Lizard

Fringe-toed sand lizard

Uma scoparia/notata/inornata



Taxonomy of death.

First, genus. Italicized, for emphasis.

Uma.

One, in Portuguese, single.

No, no. Wrong root.

In fact, for Yuma, Native tribe. Like their namesake, belonging to desert—

believing that all beings, lizards, rocks, mountains, sands,

birds, stunted trees, cactus, air, dry winds,

jack rabbits, burrowing owls, brittle bushes, ants, rain,

lifegiving Colorado River,

have souls, spirit, a point of view.

The species: scoparia.

Having twigs.

It runs on fringed back feet, skimming sand

like walking on water.

Or notata.

Marked. As in blotches—

as in fated, threatened, doomed. By off-road vehicles, left a smear on the sands.

Or again, inornata—unmarked—

as compared to marked, lives only in the Coachella Valley,

three quarters of its habitat erased.

Arizona, Nevada, California, the drylands,

Joshua trees, arms upraised to sky, tawny flats

stirred by many small feet.

Uma, the woman. In Sanskrit, tranquillity. Splendour. Fame.

in Hebrew,

nation.

Uma, dancing the desert, feet emitting fine spray,

Jesus-lizard of the southwest, miracle worker,

soul reflecting ours, arms out,

dying for our sins.

Red-sided Garter Snake

Garter Snake

Glyph, cipher, red-green scrawl.

I caught them as a little girl,

precise calculation, galaxy’s swirl.

Civilization fell to crumble

where the sidewalk ends.

Under an abandoned door

on a junk heap, in a field,

they were secrets to uncurl:

unkinking head, vertebrae, tail,

question mark, hurricane’s whirl,

first fistfuls of reliable order.



Italicized text from Shel Silverstein.

Seahorse

Seahorse

He is maternal, the little man,

standing erect among weeds

washed by waves.

In the thick pouch

of his protruding belly

the baby horses wait, each strange

and slow and sweet, like him.

An endless ocean waters

the sea of his hopes, a space

beyond imagining:

a sparkle in the inner distance

under sunlight, then a long shadow.

A world goes on beyond sight,

beyond the thread of reed

where he clings, a root in shifting sands.

Now this one, in an aquarium

harboring his young, where he nods and coils.

His triangular head

looks not into blackness

but human faces staring.

An ancient knowing lives in his eyes,

a sea that got in there somehow,

each joint of his tail a cartilage

of that relentless sequence

of purposeful change,

to clasp in one’s tail, one’s pouch

the whole ocean and its past,

the joints of geology,

of history.

All that creaks as he lets go

and takes hold again, as though it were still there.