Church steeple in blue fog
Poetry
·1 min read

Two Poems by Allan Peterson

Gothic

Thorned churches pierced the quaint hamlets

like spicules that stiffen sponges

For protection the villagers flocked to the naves

Elsewhere some belugas with no god

adopted a narwhal as an inquiline its magnificent

canine a spire for ghosts

 

 

Museum

Room after room of how we thought it was

figures in skins around three cold stones

a dried smelt lit for a taper

There is an oil pressed out of history

a resin ignitable able to polish lies

and set fire to the upper floors

with their galleys and slave work

Culture is history with its mouth open

A howling in time with a fish to see by

  

 

 

Allan PetersonAllan Peterson’s most recent book is: This Luminous: New and Selected Poems, a finalist for the 2020 Oregon Book Award. Some other titles include Precarious, All the Lavish in Common (Juniper Prize), and Fragile Acts, a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award. He lives in Ashland, Oregon. He is a poet and visual artist, and may be found at www.allanpeterson.net.

