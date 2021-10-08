Two Poems by Allan Peterson

Gothic

Thorned churches pierced the quaint hamlets

like spicules that stiffen sponges

For protection the villagers flocked to the naves

Elsewhere some belugas with no god

adopted a narwhal as an inquiline its magnificent

canine a spire for ghosts

Museum

Room after room of how we thought it was

figures in skins around three cold stones

a dried smelt lit for a taper

There is an oil pressed out of history

a resin ignitable able to polish lies

and set fire to the upper floors

with their galleys and slave work

Culture is history with its mouth open

A howling in time with a fish to see by