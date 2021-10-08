Two Poems by Allan Peterson

Gothic
Thorned churches pierced the quaint hamlets
like spicules that stiffen sponges
For protection the villagers flocked to the naves
Elsewhere some belugas with no god
adopted a narwhal as an inquiline its magnificent
canine a spire for ghosts
Museum
Room after room of how we thought it was
figures in skins around three cold stones
a dried smelt lit for a taper
There is an oil pressed out of history
a resin ignitable able to polish lies
and set fire to the upper floors
with their galleys and slave work
Culture is history with its mouth open
A howling in time with a fish to see by
