The Assassination of João Gordo

Alleging the assassination of a tree sounds just as peculiar in English as it does in Portuguese. João Gordo, however, was not just another tree.



Revolted by the news that João Gordo had been brutally severed from this world, I was sharp when interjecting that, no, the beloved tree had not been murdered: “He was assassinated.” I could already imagine the stump in the middle of the sandy little square, even before we arrived to pay our respects at the abandoned edge of the waterfront on the folkloric island of Paquetá.

“What’s the difference?” responded my friend, confused by my articulation, which did not mean much in Portuguese.

Had we been speaking in English, there would have been no confusion, but I had to explain that the cognate assassinado simply did not convey the same gravity of the crime I needed to describe a political murder, an execution committed in order to silence the opposition of a project for power. Regardless, alleging the assassination of a tree sounded just as peculiar in English as it did in Portuguese.

His execution was specifically chosen to intimidate some of the same people who had lost a leader two years prior. So it took no longer than the second my eyes flicked away from the sunset, toward the lights across the Bay of Guanabara, for my friend to see that I was comparing one crime with another, the felling of João Gordo with an assassination that had occurred right in our own neighborhood in the Centro of Rio de Janeiro.

On March 14, 2018, city councilwoman Marielle Franco participated in a roundtable discussion, “Young Black Women Moving [Power] Structures,” at the nearby Casa das Pretas. I had never heard of the NGO dedicated to the cultural, intellectual, and professional growth of Black women, any more than I had heard of the socialist politician and human rights activist, until that night when she and her driver, Anderson Pedro Gomes, were gunned down by nine bullets that came from a car with two men who had tailed them from that meeting.

In a matter of hours her name reached not only across the city but around the globe—a repercussion that murderers rarely calculate before committing such a crime. For although an assassination might be the celebrated death of an enemy, it is also the imminent birth of a ghost. And ghosts are formidable adversaries not only because they never lie, but also because they never die, and they won’t rest until their demise has been revealed.

Actually, ghosts are inside of us, merely telling ourselves truths that are often unspeakable. Cariocas, the people of Rio de Janeiro, quickly surmised who was behind the assassination of Marielle Franco. Her tweet from just the day before her murder was quite the clue: “Another homicide of a young man that may be accredited to the police. Matheus Melo was just leaving church when he was killed. How many others will have to die for this war to end?”

When I read that tweet just a few hours after she was murdered, I felt as if my eyes met those of Marielle Franco, sitting across the table from me. And while the tweet itself was highly indicative, the way the immediate outcry across media so predictably divided across partisan lines was also telling.

On one side, there was mourning for and solidarity with the woman few had heard of. Despite all the odds stacked against a Black, single mother from the favela of Maré, she had earned post-graduate degrees in social sciences and public administration, married another woman, and become a legislator of the City of Rio de Janeiro. Marielle Franco was an advocate for the human rights so lacking in the violent communities where she was raised, one of the many places in Rio de Janeiro where there are tropical rains of bullets. An outspoken critic of police brutality and extrajudicial killings, her tweet had not been the first time she confronted the milícia, a paramilitary mob whose unspoken control over swathes of the city had reached unprecedented levels of the local and federal government—including some officials who celebrated her death by destroying effigies of her, while other authorities remained conspicuously silent, refusing to denounce the assassination.

Their silence joined a growing chorus of whataboutism from people who, having never heard of the councilwoman, nevertheless demanded that the ghost of Marielle Franco take a number and prepare to be forgotten in the line where 75 percent of the homicide investigations in Rio de Janeiro remain unsolved. Some sprang to the defense of the police before knowing any facts of the homicide; they had not bothered to verify that—officially—the police had not been anywhere near the scene of the crime.

Or had they?

The immediate investigation by the media was obfuscated by those unsatisfied with her assassination. They flooded social media with claims that Franco was a “drug trafficker” and a “corrupt councilwoman” in an attempt to justify her murder and assassinate her character as well.

Such allegations were so preposterous that even the police chief came forward to pronounce a great respect for the councilwoman. After all, she had often come to the aid of the families of deceased officers fallen in the unending imbroglio of violence that also takes the lives of law enforcement. But his voice was the only authority I remember defending Marielle Franco.

Walking along the path that encircles the island, my friend and I approached the sprouting stump of the victim, João Gordo, who, unlike the councilwoman, had survived his attempted assassination. The two crimes, however, were intimately connected because the murder of Marielle Franco was no more the run-of-the-mill homicide any more than the case of João Gordo had been of an environmental crime committed for the sake of kindling wood.

Both were cruelly punished for daring to be the growing and very sturdy children of Africa.

I

n its ancestral home of the dry savannahs, the Tree of Life is revered. It stores water through the worst of seasons. Even its flowers, fruits and seeds, and leaves are sustenance. Reaching 30 meters high and a diameter of nine meters, the mighty baobab tree can live thousands of years.

For all those reasons, I pay my respects to the fat older cousin of João Gordo the moment I set foot on the island of Paquetá, where some of my closest friends have recently moved. Maria Gorda has been sitting on the Praia dos Tamoios beach for more than a hundred years, and according to tradition, I give her a kiss and a warm hug, although it is quite impossible to reach all the way around her because, as the Mozambican proverb states, “Wisdom is like the trunk of the baobab: a person, alone, cannot embrace it.”

I repeat the tradition every time I go to Paquetá, an island that has also been the victim of prejudice. The contemporary history of Rio de Janeiro has turned its back on Guanabara Bay—one of the seven natural wonders of the world and from where the city emerged—to face the renowned beaches of Copacabana and Ipanema. The bay is considered hopelessly polluted, and neither a World Cup nor the Olympics managed to clean it up despite all their promises. Although Paquetá is not located in the worst of the bay, and many do indeed swim there, I do not—but that has never stopped me from enjoying the jewel of an island located in the middle of its splendor.

Stepping off the boat, I turn right—immediately relaxing in the way that can only be done in a place without cars—and I follow the road along the beach until I reach the grand dame.

If you cannot imagine yourself a tree-hugger, I hear you, but no one can resist a baobab.

That was probably why a seed was lovingly cultivated by the late military fireman Messias Breschnik Ribeiro Lima, who managed to sprout the great tree. When it reached a meter, the idea arose to plant it in Paquetá, to give company to Maria Gorda. It was thus that João Gordo was baptized on September 21, 2013, Arbor Day. The seedling gained a fence and a plaque: “My family is from Africa. I am also known as an imbondeiro, baobá, or the tree of life, but you can call me João Gordo.”

T

he family of Africa is very large in Brazil. Historical estimates vary greatly, but it is said that more than four million Africans survived the voyage over the three centuries of the Atlantic slave trade to Brazil. Compared to the 388,000 sent to the United States over the same period—and the fact that Brazil was the last of the Americas to abolish slavery—it is hardly difficult to understand how African culture is such an intimate part of Brazil. Even so, their descendants can be found fenced within the country’s urban centers, where they have been left to improvise shadow cities with shadow governments, and religions in the shadow of the Portuguese conquerors’ Catholic faith.

One such religion is called Candomblé, the survivor and syncretism of many African faiths flung together in Brazil under the circumstances of chattel slavery. It is a faith in which devotion to this universe still echoes in the love of the baobab. Candomblé, like Umbanda and other Afro-Brazilian, as well as Indigenous traditions, is disdained by certain Evangelical or Pentecostal denominations that have exploded across Brazil in the last 30 years. In impoverished communities that often lack access to a grocery store, the prevalence of multiple churches on any given block is striking. That they fill a vacuum of social and institutional neglect with their pragmatism and community service is undeniable; yet how lucrative they have become, evolving into media and political empires on platforms of moralism and intolerance, is as menacing as it is suspicious.

That is why I was not surprised to read about how guns, drugs, and evangelism have come together with the “Soldiers of Jesus,” the armed gang that set up roadblocks to expel law enforcement and seize control of entire neighborhoods in the impoverished suburbs, consolidating the narcotics business. Most alarming was the account of what they did to the terreiros, the traditional places of worship for the Afro-Brazilian faith. I couldn’t help but to imagine mercenaries entering my home, forcing me at gunpoint to destroy my Hindu altar, because that is exactly what the “Soldiers of Jesus” did, closing the terreiros with such violence against the inner most part of an individual.

I might just have asked the criminals to go ahead and make me a ghost.

It was a rare example of justice in this world, since, I believe, no matter how much mortals strive for justice, we are incapable of delivering much more than revenge.

There must have been many ghosts whispering into the ear of another friend and island native, Ricardo Saint Clair Matos, when he said the destruction of João Gordo was “[certainly] an environmental crime, but it looks to me like an act of religious intolerance.”

Ricardo was among the first summoned the morning João Gordo was found cut down. Born on the island 60 years ago, he had returned in the 1990s to buy a house with a garden spacious enough to plant 25 trees. And through Plantar Paquetá, his green initiative, he has planted more than 300 trees on the island since the group was created. Arriving at the scene of the crime the next day, Ricardo was accompanied by four members of the group who cured the stump. They made a diagonal cut so that water would not accumulate on the top, and they placed a healing compound over it. As they finished adding fertilizer to its grounds, Alessandra Bruno saw a trunk floating in the sea.

“It was João Gordo,” said Ricardo. “The tide must have brought him back.”

“The tide!” I guffawed. Our group of friends, gathered around a table for lunch, knew exactly what I meant: it could only have been the Great One, the Mother, the Goddess of the Sea. In my own faith, she is called by many names but most refer to the Invincible One. She also goes by many names in all the diversity of Africa, but she has become known the world over as Iemanjá, and she obviously had another plan for her son, João Gordo, because she returned him from the ocean, together with her greatest gift.

Ricardo continued his story of how they removed the trunk from the water and placed it on the sidewalk to be collected by municipal sanitation. Just in case, he had broken off five branches to try to sprout and replant them at home.

He received over a hundred messages of condolence that week. “People put flowers and even a cross next to João Gordo’s stump. I told them to remain calm, there was a chance he could still be reborn.”

Months had passed when Ricardo received the unexpected call from a member of their group, Edson dos Santos Almeida, who jested, as if holding a hostage, “You know I got Joãozinho at home, don’t you?” Edson explained that he had taken the trunk of João Gordo home to try to revive him. He bathed him in fresh water, placed the trunk in a pot with fertilizer, and then wrapped him in plastic to create a kind of greenhouse to expel the sea salt. Two months later, the first shoots appeared—and Edson sought Matos to say that Joãozinho was safe and sound.

The idea was for Joãozinho, the trunk, to be replanted next to João Gordo, the stump, which had also survived and generated four new baobab branches. Together with the five branches Ricardo managed to sprout successfully, it was clear that Iemanjá had much bigger plans for her child.

And Her plans didn’t stop there.

I

n Rio de Janeiro, one does not need to practice Candomblé to know that the colors of Iemanjá are blue and white; Brazilians of all walks of life don the colors when heading to the waters on December 31st to offer the Goddess flowers in a ritual of renewal and hope. What many Brazilians might not know is that African worship of the Goddess survived behind the blue-and-white mantle of Our Lady Mary of the Immaculate Conception, and that is why Iemanjá is often celebrated on December 8th, the patron-saint day of the Mother of God, whose blue and white also serve as the flag of Portela, one of Rio’s most traditional samba schools, which holds Nossa Senhora da Conceição as their patron-saint.

Since there is nothing to be gained by believing in coincidence, I held back tears of joy when Ricardo told me that the plans for Joãozinho had changed. Instead, on Friday, November 20th, Black Awareness Day, the sprouted trunk Joãozinho was taken to the northern suburb of Oswald Cruz. Portela planted the young tree which the ocean returned in the nearby Madureira Park (itself a highly successful greenery project to combat urban sprawl). What is more: the hundreds of drummers and thousands wearing the blue and white of Portela would be singing the praises of the baobabs for their very next Carnival parade.

Odoyá!

That it was victory in the face of the evil of those whose story depends upon the elimination of all other stories in order to prevail, there can be no doubt. Not only did Iemanjá return her son with her gift of life, she returned him with multitudes. But it was also a rare example of justice in this world, since, I believe, no matter how much mortals strive for justice, we are incapable of delivering much more than revenge. Unfortunately, not even the latter has come as consolation to the assassination of Marielle Franco.

As I write these words, more than three years have passed since the slaying of the councilwoman, and we still do not know who ordered her execution. The initial investigation was so botched that only a second, investigation-of-an-investigation resulted in the arrest of the driver and hitman. So many dots have since been connected that it is as if a composite of the culprits has been revealed. The portrait makes it awkward for even the most stubborn to keep a straight face while pretending not to notice the nexus to the highest levels of government, which might explain why the powers of justice have come to such a screeching halt.

Will we ever know the truth? I ask the ghost sitting across from me at the table. Unfortunately, she is joined by so many other ghosts, including, more recently, Marcelo de Almeida da Silva, a gari, a city sanitation worker of ten years, who left his home in an impoverished suburban community during a confrontation between police and the local gang. According to his family, the police who delivered him to the hospital stated that he had had a “convulsion”—despite the bullet hole in his back. His family identified the body without his backpack, in which he always carried his uniform, company badge, ID, and car keys. “My brother was targeted because he is Black,” said his mourning brother. His family held a protest at the city morgue and they are imploring for justice.

Justice, I think, remembering not only that nine of the 13 eldest baobabs of Africa have died suddenly after thousands of years—most probably the victims of the climate emergency that also has its deniers who refute evidence without evidence—but also how the great trees have been poetically replaced by an urban greenery project on one tiny island on the other side of the ocean. I think, too, of the Marielles who have since sprouted everywhere, turning what had been normal into the unacceptable. None of us can fully embrace the wisdom of the baobab on our own. Reflecting on this, I remember yet another child of Africa, another proverb: If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together.