Terrain.org Launches Monthly Reading Series: Janisse Ray, Arthur Sze, Jane Hirshfield, J. Drew Lanham and Others

Terrain.org kicks off its new, monthly reading series on Monday, February 22, at 5 p.m. PT (6 MT, 7 CT, 8 ET).
The online series, which will be held on the fourth Monday of each month, will feature recent Terrain.org contributors as well as contributors from months and years past. Generally, each reading will feature three readers, though we’ll make exceptions for special events.
The first three readings (February 22, March 22, and April 26) have been scheduled, and feature:
- Reading 1: Janisse Ray, Juan J. Morales, and Brittney Corrigan, hosted by Elizabeth Dodd and underwritten by the Michael Donnelly Faculty Award at Kansas State University
- Reading 2: Arthur Sze with Terrain.org 11th Annual Contest winners Susan Cohen, Kristina Moriconi, and Cameron Walker, hosted by Derek Sheffield and underwritten by Knight Law Firm, PC
- Reading 3: Celebrating Earth Month and Poetry Month with Jane Hirshfield, J. Drew Lanham, and Derek Sheffield, hosted and underwritten by Alison Hawthorne Deming
Registration is required for each reading. Check out the events pages for more information and to register:
Header photo by Oli Götting, courtesy Pixabay.