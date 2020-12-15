The Terrain.org Podcast

In our fourth episode of Soundscapes, we present The Elasticity of Democracy:

In this episode, we explore division and hope from perspectives both human and non. What does it mean to be a citizen? Lee Herrick, editorial board member at Terrain.org, sits down with Soundscapes to share his Letter to America exploring just that. Then, poet Jocelyn Casey Whiteman’s work takes us in an expected direction. We hope you enjoy the episode.

View additional resources:

Soundscapes is a Terrain.org podcast curated by Miranda Perrone. In keeping with our mission, Soundscapes takes an aural approach to the search for the interface—the integration—among the built and natural environments. Thinking of this liminal zone as the soul of place, Soundscapes seeks to bring you deeper into the souls of our contributors and others passionate about place with the hope of strengthening our communities in all their multifaceted forms.