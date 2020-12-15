U.S. Capitol in autumn
The Elasticity of Democracy

Soundscapes Episode 4 Curated by Miranda Perrone

In our fourth episode of Soundscapes, we present The Elasticity of Democracy:

In this episode, we explore division and hope from perspectives both human and non. What does it mean to be a citizen? Lee Herrick, editorial board member at Terrain.org, sits down with Soundscapes to share his Letter to America exploring just that. Then, poet Jocelyn Casey Whiteman’s work takes us in an expected direction. We hope you enjoy the episode.

Soundscapes is a Terrain.org podcast curated by Miranda Perrone. In keeping with our mission, Soundscapes takes an aural approach to the search for the interface—the integration—among the built and natural environments. Thinking of this liminal zone as the soul of place, Soundscapes seeks to bring you deeper into the souls of our contributors and others passionate about place with the hope of strengthening our communities in all their multifaceted forms.

 

Miranda PerroneMiranda Perrone is a writer, philosopher, map-maker, and outdoor educator with an MS in Environmental Science and Policy and a BA in Philosophy. Issues related to climate change, animal rights, and the preservation of wild places are of particular interest to Miranda, whose varied work seeks to connect and inspire in service of socioecological change.

