The Terrain.org Podcast Curated by Miranda Perrone



In our third episode of Soundscapes, we present Sustenance:

In this episode, Soundscapes editor Miranda Perrone interviews essayist Elizabeth Dodd, who reads her essay “Provenance,” originally published in Terrain.org. The podcast ends with a reading of Nathaniel Perry’s poem “Country Gospel,” which brings another kind of sustenance. It is read by the poet and also originally appeared in Terrain.org. Read this and two other poems by Nathaniel Perry.

Soundscapes is a Terrain.org podcast curated by Miranda Perrone. In keeping with our mission, Soundscapes takes an aural approach to the search for the interface—the integration—among the built and natural environments. Thinking of this liminal zone as the soul of place, Soundscapes seeks to bring you deeper into the souls of our contributors and others passionate about place with the hope of strengthening our communities in all their multifaceted forms.

Miranda Perrone is a writer, philosopher, map-maker, and outdoor educator with an MS in Environmental Science and Policy and a BA in Philosophy. Issues related to climate change, animal rights, and the preservation of wild places are of particular interest to Miranda, whose varied work seeks to connect and inspire in service of socioecological change.





