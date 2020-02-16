Winner : Terrain.org 10th Annual Contest in Poetry

In the Forest



we were storied, we were mud, rooted

into branch, Adam-less, pond scum, we were

not abandoned, not boys hunt, girls sew but river

otters and acorns, we were boar hunters run wild

with electric charge, riding crop, we were

riot, rushing past the dropped fruit

we could sing poorly but loud, tangled hair

and chalked lungs, we were baptized

above radioactive dirt, we were bicycle chains,

daisy chains, grass stains, more than crumbs

left for birds: mammalian, marsupial, we could swing

from high on the highest branch to crack the surface of the creek

we did not dream of escape until we did, each tree a girl

who couldn’t scream, our bones ringing like bells

The Water, the Truth, the Water

I go only as far as I dare a full-grown possum-girl

through the familiar neighborhood past the NO TRESPASSING signs

behind the pool a stream runs through and

collapsed razor wire squares the chemical pond it’s 2018 and backhoes have torn at

my shiver my urge to wade in the earth scraped the residue stuck

to my insides I can’t rely on memory

or ask my dead the satellite maps refresh

a thousand miles away tomorrow I’ll zoom close

to see the diving board sticking out pale tongue lapping

the deep end we count the steps from swimming pool to waste pond

100 muddy paces between chlorine and acetone as children swam in both and

the stream my body plunging to the bottom

branches where I hang by the strength of my storyteller tail

my husband’s human face tells me there isn’t always truth

On the map

it seemed farther he says

I want to know why I keep scouring

why he didn’t believe me but the water never recedes





Used by Union Carbide during the active phase of plant operation,

the chemical pond situated in the woods of Piscataway, New Jersey

is located less than 500 feet from Wynnewood Swim Club.

Grounded

Palo Duro Canyon, Texas



First, there was absence.

~

Service lost, screen dark,

no charge. We chose this

~

campground, hungry

for a night sky, thinking

~

a night away from home

would what?

~

In a small tent, we’d have

~

to touch. We unfurled each sleeping bag

and cracked two beers. Nothing

~

to unfold in the empty space between

~

cedars. We forgot the hammock.

I got a splinter under the nail

of my ring finger and couldn’t even

~

feel it. Summer solstice, I thought the sun

would never set and the night

would never come and you’d never leave

~

your camp chair beside the empty fire pit

even though a drought meant

~

flame prohibited

~

I could barely keep my eyes open, crusted

with the dry air. We tried to make out

~

the constellations in the still-waning light

but could only see a dipper slung above us.

~

Though I always find north

I’ve never been one

~

to identify plants or sort planets

from stars and that night only a satellite

caught my eye

~

but it only seemed to glow

~

a reflection of what near it glints,

leaving you as lonely as the zip

~

of a tent door, as lonely as before.

I could almost touch it

~

if I tried. It only looks like it shines,

passing the cold moon

clefted against the canyon wall.

~

It can’t even make its own light.

Poetry judge Camille T. Dungy says... Haunted landscapes and harassed bodies run and climb and camp and swim and sing through these poems. What’s been done to this land has been done to those who live here. Secrets and lies, miscalculations and grief: such are the fruits left for the poet to reap. Two of these poems are set in Piscataway, New Jersey, where, according to the poems, the legacy of industrial pollution can be found in the groundwater and soil. In lines that are riddled with visual gaps, drastic line endings, and striking syntax, the poet tells the stories of what might become of a body born in such a place. I am as interested in the formal and linguistic playfulness of these poems as I am in the deadly seriousness of their content. To be human, after all, is to seek beauty and joy, to reach for love and connection, even here, on this polluted and imperiled planet. Especially here, these poems insist.

Stacey Balkun is the author of three chapbooks and co-editor of Fiolet & Wing: An Anthology of Domestic Fabulist Poetry. Winner of the 2019 New South Writing Contest in Poetry, her work has appeared in Best New Poets 2018, Crab Orchard Review, and The Rumpus, among other anthologies and journals.















is the author ofthree chapbooks and co-editor ofWinner of the 2019 New South Writing Contest in Poetry, her work has appeared in, and, among other anthologies and journals.

Header photo by Quick Shot, courtesy Shutterstock.

