Three Poems by Sharon Tracey

Outside the Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles

Ravens fly over the skyscrapers, cutting

the blue above S. Figueroa Street

and you want to know what they see

from that vantage point, what they eat,

whether rats are scurrying where the helicopters

land. I look around for green to touch beneath

the gleaming, beyond the people on the streets.

What reason for the inequality of days?

The ravens reel in loopy circles thirty stories

high. A monstrous crane slowly lowers

a row of men down the side of a skyscraper

to clean its eyes, the glass as bluish-green

as the sea, the air washed with the sounds

of sirens a mile away, the homeless returning.

An early hour is a good hour

In the cold dawn, the cottontails have emptied themselves

from the dense thicket of Russian olives

lining the driveway.

They race into the headlights

then freeze

like dewdrops on grass tips,

chopping the quiet up.

I stop so they can finish

what they’ve started.

An early hour is a good hour

to talk to cottontails

and ask why god has made

some perfect.

I study their grey rabbit faces,

their eyes sent to the sides

of their heads

their coats and soft napes,

their lack of pretense.

I consider the habits we each have formed

for early morning, overlapping

in our orbits

our daily rituals

pausing and repeating

in the half-light of dawn

repetition a key

that opens a door.

To All the Starlings

To all the starlings making murmurations

above us, across sky-beams, yawning blue-shafts

exchanging air for feathers as if one organism,

to all the horses and other odd-toed ungulates

corralled or caught or pushed off stamps

of land, to all the cetaceans and crustaceans

traveling the oceans, beached or taken to a lab,

to all the chickens, pigs and other domestics,

the salmon and the sturgeon and other bony fish,

to all the wildcats in the world, to all the ants

of industry, to all egg-laying queens

washing themselves clean in moth light

to the last red wolf and all the dogs—

I take note, murmuring my admiration.

If existence is the exchange is the music

is the water flowing down the light it catches

is the dripping of the sounds in evening gutters

if we are open and aware of all the others

if the exchange is the music is the stars exploding—