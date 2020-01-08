A Part of the Letter to America Series





Because the first condition of the universe is fire

Because fire is the emergence and culmination of a cycle

Because fire is a product of rise over run

Because fire itself is narrative

Because the correlation of breathing in the proximity of flame is part of the story

Because we purse our lips to intensity

Because of the angle of the body to ash

Because the Pulaski is the vehicle of the power

Because the power is gained in its arc

Because shins are rock-bruised and bloody

Because the legs do not flinch anymore at the tool’s deflection

Because adrenalin is a feast for the body, brain euphoric

Because fear is the instinct

Because the crown-fire is above you

Because fire can double back on an anchor point

Because the chinking of tools in rocks grows syncopated and scattered

Because our very breath is fuel to the fire

(Little bird, little bird, do not spirit away)

Because our labor is an orchestration

Because our weather girl is six foot three with a full beard and answers to Toad

Because Toad takes weather every half hour, then fifteen minutes, then is constantly

Swinging the gauge: good Toad, bad Toad, fuck

Because the burnout operation from the river to the ridge is our symphony

(At once, two birds of flame rise outside the line)

Because the underside of crown-fire is fire

Because we smack-talk the flame-front to resist its trancing convections

Because it is there, always there: my urge to enter the fire



Sting of that fire elemental

Of the many-tongued flame-to-be

And of that blaze set always

Between you and me: the blue-rooted

Flame, the mother-of-pearl-flicker,

The radiant-glazed, gradient-whorled,

The updraft-wafted, drought-kilned,

The beetle-killed kindled, smoke-

Tendrilled, slope-addled, stop-haunted,

Spoor-mottled, budworm-brittled,

Fungus-fluttered, bole-blasted,

Lightning-licked, root-rot ringed,

Fire, fire, fir, the dry, dry air alone—

The ember-suckled, cold-cell nurtured,

The gust-granted, the buckbrush-muffled,

The beargrass-bejeweled, the kinnikinnik-

Strewn, the ladder-fueled, the tenuous-

Rooted, cambial-scorched, the drip-torched,

Saw-kerfed, shovel-scraped, all the singe-

Worthy duff, and you (ah!) my lord, STING.



When the holding-wood pops

And the snag sets back

Twisting the peewee wedge

Out of the back-cut, there is

That singular moment

Looking up the narrowing length

Of barkless trunk that the light

Shivers at the crown

And the body pauses

And the saw pauses

Before torquing from your hands

And even though the snag

Is spinning toward you

You watch the light coming down—

Bright ash, bright ash, flesh.



We give

Our lungs

To the fire,

Their frothy

Pink and

Trembling

Capacities.

The hinge-work

Of our knees

Also.

What’s good

Of our backs

We give,

Disks in

The spine

flattened,

Springing

To the nerves.

Shoulders

Tendon-bright,

Straining

The sockets.

We give

Bruise, we

Give gash

Whatever

Bleeds, bleeds—

Shin-bones

Divoted

From tool-blows,

Armpits raw

From sweat-rimed

Nomex

Grating under

Line-gear straps,

Heels

Blister-jelled,

Popping,

Back of neck

Seared, glistered.

Give ankles

Hobbled,

Ligaments

Tattered

Sutured

tattered.

Skin we give

To ember,

To aramids,

To the long

Memory

Cancer has.

Ears given

To squelch,

Break,

Rotor wash,

A far voice

Calling

Weakly

For water

For god

Who is

Water

Out there

In the

Brittle woods.

Give lips

Heat-crazed

Blubbering

Double time

Double time,

Water

Boiling

From eyes,

Lashes

Rancid nubs,

A beard,

Moustache

Smoldering,

Tobacco spit

Tobacco

Slobber.

Fingers

In gloves

In ash

Swollen,

putty

To the bone,

Lactic surge

In arms

In calves

As we pause

Swiping back

The grime-slicked hair

then bending

To our

Ash-dark art

Once more.



Morning finds us

A slight easterly breeze

Skurling up ash

From the far ridge

Laid bare last night

In a back-burn.

Sweat beads up,

Grit on forearms,

Tools, fresh-filed, flash

The purpled sun.

Upslope we tread

The trough of hot-line—

Buckbrush roots,

Pulaskied back to the

Overburden, glisten.

Wounds on our shins

Darken. We hike on

Past the char of deer

Beginning to reek—

Turkey buzzards swoop

Then veer. Beargrass

Twists its smolder,

The punky duff. Above

The thermal belt

We pause. Particulate

Layers lift from the draw

And the water we drink

Lifts from our pores,

A salty halo catching

The light. We tune

Radios to the spot-

Weather forecast,

The complex parameters

Of the County Line Fire.

We hike on, ears

Twitching for a whistle

That is a snag coming down

After Szabo took one

Yesterday, smashing

His shoulder to mush.



At Helispot Delta we huddle

In a reeky air of soot, char,

Flesh unwashed and waxy

In Nomex and line-gear

As we scan the mosaic

Of the dwindling fire:

False draw scathed,

Wet draw seared,

Islands of green

Below the thermal belt.

Some open the last MREs,

Hoard tiny Tabasco bottles.

Some sharpen tools,

Repack gear, calculate

The manifest, the weight

Of each sling-load. Some

Tune to chatter on the hand-held,

Squelch out codes:

Helibase, Helitack, Strike Team,

Cat 2 Crews, Con Crews,

Digger Squad, bucket drops,

Lead Plane, Dozer Boss—

So many names in the smoke

As the inversion sloughs

Toward us, we who torched

this Eden, and will again.

Kevin Goodan was born in Montana and raised on the Flathead Indian Reservation where his stepfather and brothers are tribal members. Goodan earned his BA from the University of Montana and worked as a firefighter for ten years with the U.S. Forest Service before receiving his MFA from University of Massachusetts-Amherst in 2004. He has taught at the University of Connecticut and has served as Visiting Writer at Wesleyan University. He currently lives in the Upper Valley region of New Hampshire.



View “Let That Fire Catch Me Now”: Poems by Kevin Goodan + Photographs by Adam Ottavi appearing in Terrain.org.

was born in Montana and raised on the Flathead Indian Reservation where his stepfather and brothers are tribal members. Goodan earned his BA from the University of Montana and worked as a firefighter for ten years with the U.S. Forest Service before receiving his MFA from University of Massachusetts-Amherst in 2004. He has taught at the University of Connecticut and has served as Visiting Writer at Wesleyan University. He currently lives in the Upper Valley region of New Hampshire.

Header image by OSORIOartist, courtesy Shutterstock.

