Letter to America by Seth García

Uncle Sam Sets a Sack of Shit on Fire Upon the Threshold of the 20th Century

and runs until his lungs could collapse,

until he no longer knows why he is running,

no longer attached to his body, existing

only as the long step, the upward punch of

transitory earth—and falls laughing at the show,

cracks a tall Blue Ribbon, and feels a momentary

sorrow for the owner of that single-family home

and perhaps their pair of newly ruined shoes.

But what was in the bag—buffalo?

Barbed wire? The reaper which would sow

the American line, coast to coast until all

the grass was lucid, green, shimmering

its sameness across the collective imaginary,

the goals we were brought up on, nuked

in the microwave, boiled in their own steadily increasing

definitions?

And the light’s littoral zones? All that it proves

of the notched between?

Graffiti makes the forest ugly but the city beautiful.

Yet what then of the suburbs, that odd transitional zone

where the treeline shatters and great battles are fought,

died for over unlocked dumpsters or unused attic space?

I’ve eaten bread from a can, regularly, and loved it,

its cylindrical buttered brown, the tin’s impressions

like plowed fields, the devotion it came served with,

caramelized beans and various iterations of beef.

It’s been this way always since my mother’s years

on the family’s dairy farm, salting their ability to taste

right off their tongues. It followed us all the way here, Sam.

Sam, I know my name. I’m your legacy. I have your initials, your

parents, even if only one of us now has a body not burned to ash.

I’ve sat for hours in your branches, baby brother,

watched, watered, mowed the green poaceae

which your spirit feeds.

And way out here on the great American candy mountain,

there are no lemonade or whiskey creeks,

no fabled cigarette or fritter trees, and

the cops and the incoming cars are real, no matter what

you struggle to believe.