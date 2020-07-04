Letter to America by Dean Rader

This. Here. Now.
This morning at my desk sitting in the window light
I am thinking only of you reader and the history
of us in particular you and how you came to be
with this poem in this country at this moment of your day
in the blurred passing of your own life from one
place to the next and here we are together
perhaps for the first time in language and I would
give more than you might expect to hear the story
of the seas that were by your ancestors maneuvered
and the plains ridden over and more than one murder
somewhere in your past the chances that one person
joined another to produce the life that would lead
before loss to one that would carry your promise to
another and to another and to one who should also
have died but who found the needed woman and man
sealed your blood beautiful in the body of the woman
who is your mother her terrible decisions miraculous
one after another after another all the times she lied
to herself to her loves and to the thrum in her bones
that made her that day stop or not stop and surely
go to that time it is her I am thinking about the
impossibility of her very existence the daily doubts
of her own skin it is her I imagine in the car in the bed
on the beach the arms of the others both loved and not
and those hours long and heavy you in your unskin deep inside
ferried like an unCharon dark upon dark through the muffle
and mystery of every single second it is her I conjure
when the you of you could have ceased but there is in you
so little of that which she could only guess only hope
like those days that were an idea of days but soon she was
in you in this life and now I am thinking as you read this line
of the her in you and both in this poem how every
possible misstep or setback had led to this stanza
one misery after another one solitary wave
in an ocean of darkness the tide never not receding
at least at times it seemed so but then even the glory
should have shown you something else but this
and yet again and still the light shines not on
but in this and she is who I address with this letter
because without her there would not be this now
or even a then when the poem is over and you write
saying she and you are in a poem that was not for anyone
but her and the terribleness that has despite the entire
pull of the universe in some other direction oriented us
toward those antecedents that has made possible
the impossibility of us being now here together
Read two poems by Dean Rader previously appearing in Terrain.org.
Header photo by Sean Pavone, courtesy Shutterstock.