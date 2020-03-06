The summer the sun hid



not behind clouds it was the summer of no rain here

the summer democracy clacked and thumped

with its loosening parts

the summer the sun began blazing orange through smoke

of close and distant forests burning

the summer the moon at night stared orange

bloodshot alarming

sprays of cedars in the median at the entrance to my street orange

one week the smoke cleared the sun hid partly behind the moon

made a show in the sky but what I loved were the crescent suns

between every shadow on the ground formed in the spaces between leaves

innumerable crescents on the sidewalk the roadway the dove-gray garage door

every little crescent an anomaly a reverie a marvel

the summer I was that woman watering cedar trees with two one-gallon jugs

I filled with my garden hose drove down my street in my automobile

emptied them in the median at the branches’ driplines

what if democracy is not a machine but a delicate complex organism

requiring water and nurture to keep it photosynthesizing carbon-fixing

the summer the shape of the moon

pressed itself over and over onto the earth

Jennifer Bullis is author of



Read Jennifer Bullis’s prose Letter to America appearing February 4, 2017.









Jennifer Bullis is author of Impossible Lessons (MoonPath, 2013). Recent poems are appearing in Water~Stone Review, Cherry Tree, Cave Wall, and Under a Warm Green Linden. She is librettist for a cantata in the voices of the Sirens commissioned by Seattle Baroque Orchestra, and her manuscript of resistance poems, “The Tongue of Narcissus,” is a finalist for the Brittingham & Pollak Prizes.

Header photo by Phongsak Meedaenphai, courtesy Shutterstock.

