Letter to America by Carol Alexander

Blue Calling

Miles from Arizona’s creosote and prickly pear

in the autumnscape of leaf over repointed brick

the river’s scent reprises all fish scale and fume—

though no field nor tractor in sight,

I’ve lived where these were daily things,

rudiments of morning’s muzzy walk.

No jeweled grasshopper ravages lettuce or hay

but eel-like sewers hum, clotted vowels restrung,

tongue stumbling on the commonest nouns.

Each day I need fewer, just earthen colors and bread

while sometimes a blue cloud dissipates into rain

as it did when I stirred a glass of medicine.

For each cold call, a listener, a deep suspiciousness.

I go off-script to crumble a palm’s worth of soil

over one’s various dead, taste the citric reflux

of loss not mine. Maybe this anger runs too deep:

what will we do for each other in this century, this land,

a scant supper apart, flag at half mast flapping

against the home’s aluminum side.