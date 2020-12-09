Two Poems by John Whalen

Grandfather Cuts Loose the Ponies

Getting it finished in this lifetime is this magic quotient to me. I like that thought of completion.

– David Govedare, sculptor



When we travel west to Seattle,

My wife and I stop

At the overlook above the Columbia.

On the way home

We stop on the other side of the highway

For the horses

And get out of the car, wind or not,

To climb loose gravel

To the top of the bluff.

Up close the steel silhouettes

Are rusty and tagged

With desperate-looking graffiti

And who loves who

Who doesn’t anymore.

None of the marks

Seem to matter to the horses,

The ones visible for miles,

The ones leaping tall and unafraid

Along the ridge.

They’re going somewhere

In a hurry, moving with joy.

We’ve read about the artist,

Govedare, his other work and all.

In September sun

You can sit on a rock under a horse

If you choose,

Just like we do, my wife and I—

What a miracle to say that,

My wife and I!—

Makes me feel I’ve traded a life of addiction

For an undeserved gift—

My wife and I—you’re not even supposed

To say it’s anything special—

Not every day, you’re not.

We take pictures to the southwest

Where the river flows toward the Snake.

I focus on all that distance,

On the other hills

And the water beyond the bridge

We’ve just driven across.

We leave the horses

And slide our way down to the car,

Knowing that—sun, rain, snow—

Until we return

They’ll hold the hillside for us,

keep distance gathered close

But free,

A loose fist of sky and light.

Located on a hillside above the Columbia River, Grandfather Cuts Loose the Ponies is incomplete, yet still the most-seen piece of public art in Washington.

Poem on the First Anniversary of Mother’s Death

for my seven sisters and brothers



The truck our father left us tilted in sections

Into the backyard. Each season deeper.

A year after Mom died

We employed bungee cords and the silver magic

Of duct tape to mount the biggest pieces

Of the truck on tires, then lifted

The hood and power-hosed the insides:

Spider webs, squirrels’ nests, baby mice.

The motor started right up, first time ever

And we drove all night looking for Mom.

And we drove all night into the mountains.

Whenever we got into a little town

We covered our eyes so we couldn’t see the name

Of the town or the closed-up shops.

For supplies we had donuts, some dry bacon

And a couple cartons of orange juice.

We stopped only for gas and bathrooms.

Somewhere in Montana we ran out of food

And started fasting. There were those of us

Who wanted to stop for more food.

Some who wanted to stop for sleep.

But we drove all night and we drove all day.

A desperado kind of light embraced us

Held us and it was easy to see who was who:

Older brother’s plans, younger sister’s wisdom.

Older sister at the wheel. We drove all night

Through mountains and forests

Along sheer cliffs and we never

Looked back or stopped saying prayers

Or braked for forest fires.

The river towns were filled with rafts, canoes, kayaks.

We tumbled out of the truck in Riggins, Idaho

Shook the pins and needles from our legs.

Ate breakfast the rest of the morning.

A middle brother

One of those good with humor and beer

And whiskey, arranged a rafting trip

Into the interior cliffs of the Salmon River.

We shot into the rapids,

All hanging on the best we could.

The youngest brother shouted the loudest.

I got the wettest.

Others took pictures that caught

The sky’s raw cerulean edge. Rough waters

Dislodged us from the raft

And we flew above the flood.

All that we lost—wallets, keys, sunglasses,

Our own dear names—that was nothing.

Some brothers, some sisters, said they heard Mom.

She wasn’t sad, they reported, but happy.

All of us, our hair got soaked.

Many felt the spray of the water like a blessing

Upon their cheeks.

Many saw the sun for the first time

Ever, really saw into the shining of it.