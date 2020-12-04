One Poem + Video by Jeffrey Harrison

Your browser does not support the video tag.



Kripalu Meditation Garden During Covid

June 2020





White pebbles unraked

for who knows how long,

and strewn with sticks

from a recent storm—

I was going to clear them off

until I saw a small sign

asking visitors to leave

the garden as they found it.

Even when it’s a mess?

I pondered that like a Zen

koan and decided yes.

The wind in the trees

seemed to agree:

spots of sunlight

shimmered and danced

across the white stones,

then swarmed together

like sentient beings.