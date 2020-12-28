One Poem by Elizabeth McLagan

Replanting the Malheur on Denny Jones Ranch

for the volunteers of Oregon Natural Desert Association





This map has answers, but more questions.

East of Bend, still east of Burns, we think

we need one. Past the edge of Harney Basin,

where waters pool and flow inward, this spring’s

snow melt flooding almost gone: pond-light,

ditch-light, a fling of broken mirrors. Then climb

a pass named Stinkingwater, another, Drinkwater.

An immigrant route? The Malheur meets itself near Juntura,

and we turn east with it. More English names for mine

and woman, agency, grade and canyon. And who alive

remembers Sully’s Gap or Pete’s Mountain? Grasshopper this,

chukar that, Jones. And here we stop. The former Denny Jones,

the ranch this longest-serving legislator owned. His profits

spent on whisky and women, the rest, he joked, I wasted.

The loss of fish won reparations, and now this land’s

returned to Paiute, along an ancient route to Idaho

and old fish camps. Today the hills are little darker

than the clouds. The sky is bruised gray, the wind

a hard wet slap. Last winter’s storms thinned out

the deer, ice flooding scraped the banks. We plant

for failure, hope for success. Seven hundred riparian

natives in the ground: Douglas hawthorne, mock orange,

chokecherry, antelope bitterbrush, wood rose, blue elderberry.

Two Paiute youths tee off with rocks. We’ve volunteered

to work, and this seems right. The Malheur rushes east

to join the Snake. Its waters meet the ocean. Fish swim

back, and wait. In rocks, much layering and erosion.

In human generations, count back in thousands.

Of the old ways, I know nothing, yet I imagine

ancient gods among us. We light a fire at sunset.

The smoke drifts out and back like shadow, or a door.