One Poem by Annie Woodford

Quiet as It’s Kept

after Toni Morrison





Rising Fawn

Off the interstate, light

shines through the clean plate glass windows

of a McDonald’s, where a whole soccer teams sits,

profiles pure flame.

The country slumbers, a majesty of plastic,

Thursday evening traffic. (The commute,

the commute and then to bed soon.)



Ellijay, Blue Jay as Quiet Bird

A child with a cauliflower ear

tilts his head closer,

listening to his iPad.



Concealed Carry

You never know who keeps a gun close

to the hip, the chest, the breast.



Ideation

Helicopters chop above green breakers,

the pot harvest’s purple heat

picked up by infrared cameras.

In dry counties, boys who still

have down on their cheeks

contemplate their fathers’ 44s.



Sunken Cities

In the South, there is a mythos of reservoirs.



Seeking the Dead

Sometimes, the wind

will blow through just one tree,

its shuffled leaves singing

while everything else is quiet.



Seasoned White Cedar

Many mid-century decoys were made from light poles.

Carvers liked the tough wood saturated with creosote,

the way they could hack out of it the wide bow of a goose’s body

destined to slap black water,

seas of birds passing over.



Colony Collapse

Goldenrod hides the small green jewel of a wasp,

a new species where once there were honeybees.

A last stand of hemlocks looks over

the cabins of rich Atlantans,

spidery white adelgid spreading.



Wild Cherries

In the intervening years web worms stretch silk.

A grasshopper once spat tobacco juice on your hand.



Things People Can’t Name Anymore

Kudzu Katydids Chicken Hawks



Springhead

Sometimes you can hear a creek

running down in a thicket.

You know there’s water there,

but you can’t see it.