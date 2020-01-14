A Literary Series



Why We Have Chickens



Not because they’re sexy.

But they sure do a good job

of luring the foxes: nose-first

and slender

with a streak of orange attitude, a spark;

they show us how to come out of hiding.

What are those teeth for? Biting.

And that tail? To say yesterday

is coming up behind you;

it’ll steal away now

if you don’t act quick,

so be quick.

Everywhere

the air is waiting,

and the night

can hear its own heartbeat.

Time now to bring things together, feathers

flying… new snow on the ground.

Header photo by Marcin Perkowski, courtesy Shutterstock.

