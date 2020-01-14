A Literary Series
Why We Have Chickens
Not because they’re sexy.
But they sure do a good job
of luring the foxes: nose-first
and slender
with a streak of orange attitude, a spark;
they show us how to come out of hiding.
What are those teeth for? Biting.
And that tail? To say yesterday
is coming up behind you;
it’ll steal away now
if you don’t act quick,
so be quick.
Everywhere
the air is waiting,
and the night
can hear its own heartbeat.
Time now to bring things together, feathers
flying… new snow on the ground.
Rob Carney’s new book The Book of Sharks is available now from Black Lawrence Press. Previous books include 88 Maps, Story Problems, and Weather Report.
Read poetry by Rob Carney appearing in Terrain.org: 6th Annual Contest Finalist, 4th Annual Contest Winner, and Issue 30. And listen to a new radio interview with Rob Carney, and here’s an older radio interview.
