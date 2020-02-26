A Literary Series



Because Australia. Because California. Because Katrina. Because Maria. Because the Bahamas. Because Oklahoma: 2,000 earthquakes in the last five years, so what the hell?



Why We Have Bighorns

The mountains have questions

that the sky can’t answer,

and the valleys have rivers

but the green on their banks can’t answer,

and the trees hear

everything the wind says, the birds,

but can’t speak,

so the bighorns were born.

Just look at them. Solid.

From their heads—

a pair of question marks.

From the cliff-face walls

that watch their travels,

echoes bounce

then disappear.

They ask, “What are the humans doing

with their lives so short

yet full of destruction?

Why do they call their path progress

when the footing is so unsure?”

Header photo by skeeze, courtesy Pixabay.

