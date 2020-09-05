Pam Houston Joins Terrain.org as Fiction Editor

We are delighted to announce that acclaimed writer and teacher Pam Houston has joined Terrain.org as our new fiction editor, as well as a member of the Terrain Publishing board of directors.

Pam Houston is the author of the memoir Deep Creek: Finding Hope In The High Country as well as two novels, Contents May Have Shifted and Sight Hound, two collections of short stories, Cowboys Are My Weakness and Waltzing the Cat, and a collection of essays, A Little More About Me, all published by W.W. Norton. Her stories have been selected for volumes of The O. Henry Awards, The Pushcart Prize, Best American Travel Writing, and Best American Short Stories of the Century, among other anthologies. She is the winner of the Western States Book Award, the WILLA Award for contemporary fiction, the Evil Companions Literary Award, and several teaching awards. She teaches in the Low Rez MFA program at the Institute of American Indian Arts, is professor of English at UC Davis, and is co-founder and creative director of the literary nonprofit Writing By Writers.

“I have been curious about and interested in Terrain.org’s mission since the moment I became aware of the journal immediately after the 2016 election when I wrote one of the first Letters to America for that series,” she says. “In so many cases, their favorite writers are my favorite writers and whenever I receive a notification I am tempted to drop what I am doing and jump right in. They were the first magazine I thought of when I wrote the 20 words during a pandemic series. I am thrilled and excited to be part of shaping the content in the future, and really excited to have the opportunity to amplify some voices who are writing great stories of climate, environment, and place.”

Terrain.org is also pleased to announce that Rhina P. Espaillat has joined our editorial board.

Please join us in welcoming both Pam and Rhina to Terrain.org!