We are delighted to announce the forthcoming publication of Dear America: Letters of Hope, Habitat, Defiance, and Democracy, edited by Terrain.org editors Simmons Buntin, Elizabeth Dodd, and Derek Sheffield and published by Trinity University Press in April 2020–with a launch, readings, and signings at AWP in San Antonio in early March. All royalties from sale of the book will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union, Natural Resources Defense Council, and Union of Concerned Scientists.

America is at a crossroads. Conflicting political and social perspectives reflect a need to collectively define our moral imperatives, clarify cultural values, and inspire meaningful change. In that patriotic spirit, more than 130 writers, artists, scientists, and political and community leaders have come together since the 2016 presidential election to offer their impassioned letters to America. In the inaugural piece in our Letter to America series and the first letter in this book, Alison Hawthorne Deming writes, “Think of the great spirit of inventiveness the Earth calls forth after each major disturbance it suffers. Be artful, inventive, and just, my friends, but do not be silent.” Dear America is divided into 11 sections that follow an introduction by Simmons Buntin:

Calls to Action

Alison Hawthorne Deming, Letter to America

Ana Maria Spagna, This Land Is (Still) Our Land

Erin Coughlin Hollowell, From the End of the Road

Seth Abramson, Americas

Gregory McNamee, Of Truth, Post-Truth, Alternative Facts, and Lies

Martha Silano, I don’t know how to write a letter to America,

Ever Jones, An American Song

Jennifer Case, November, Third Trimester

Suzanne Frischkorn, It’s Time to Teach My Daughter How

Fenton Johnson, My Mother’s Vote

Robin Wall Kimmerer, The Windigo

Extractions, Extinctions, and Depletions

Taylor Brorby, Notes to America

Georgia Pearle, Refinery

Amanda Hawkins, After the Election

Brian Laidlaw, I Had Heard

Deborah Thompson, Latte Capitalism

Dana Sonnenschein, Let Sleeping Wolves Lie

Barbara Hurd, Lamentations

Catherine Staples, Swallows: Common Yet Declining

Derek Sheffield, What Will Keep Us

Todd Davis, In the Garden

Sherwin Bitsui, A World Departs

Andrea Cohen, Stone Age

Todd Boss, She’s Going to Be Beautiful

Geographies of Exclusion

Francisco Cantú, Assembly-Line Justice

David Hernandez, History Kids

Bob Ferguson, A President, a Travel Ban, and a Playdate

Peggy Shumaker, Red Sky

Linda Hogan, The Earth Was Once Water

Juan J. Morales, 20,000 Pallets of Bottled Water

Scott Warren, “Virtually Uninhabited”

Christian Wiman, Club

Naomi Shihab Nye, Invitation to the NSA

Allison Hedge Coke, Song for Long America

Karen An-hwei Lee, Dear America, Sanctuary of a Posthuman Exile

Traci Brimhall, Aperture: A Photoless Photo Essay

J. Drew Lanham, Still Birding While Black

Ellen Bass, The Red-Bellied Woodpecker’s Tongue Climate Change and Science Denial

Debra Marquart, Come November

Kurt Caswell, The River between Us

Christopher Merrill, Please Do Not Spit Everywhere

Diana Liverman, Our Climate Future

Anita Desikan, Science under Fire

Jacob Carter, Letter from a Concerned Scientist

Sarah Inskeep, To Think Like a Mountain

R. T. Smith, Whirling Disease

Memories (Imaginings) and Other Americas

Lauret Savoy, An American Question

Jericho Brown, Duplex

Amanda Gailey, Left to Themselves They Tell Lies

Anne P. Beatty, Look at the Ways We Work upon Them

Diana Babineau, First Picture Day in America

Lee Ann Roripaugh, Dear America / Dear Motherland: An Essay in Fractures

Sandra Steingraber, Not a Good German

Yelizaveta P. Renfro, As American as Turning Your Back on the Flag

Lee Herrick, Each One a Bright Light

Miriam Marty Clark, What You’d Want to Remember

Allen Gee, The End of the Pier

Elena Passarello, Receiver, Achiever, Reliever, Believer

Jasmine Elizabeth Smith, Drowned and Reborn

Chris Dombrowski, To the First of Getting Longer Days

Rhina P. Espaillat, Crayons

Ambient Violences and Misogynies

José Angel Araguz, American Studies

Robert Wrigley, Somewhere I Have Never Traveled

Debbie Weingarten, The Woods and the Weeds

Aimee Nezhukumatathil, Something Like Tenderness

Blas Falconer, Fatherland

Erin Malone, No One Expects an Answer

Lesley Wheeler, The South

Colleen J. McElroy, To Occupant

Victoria Chang, Obit

Brenda Hillman, Titration

Tod Marshall, Sentinel

Heather Ryan, In Case of Active Shooter

Alexandra Teague, “My Country, ’Tis of Thee” (arranged for Brazen Bull)

Sholeh Wolpé, Reply All

Sandra Meek, Abracadabra

The Power of Panic / The Power of Art

Scott Minar, Mortar Shells, Lunch, and Poetry

Jen Hirt, I Am the Witness: Accidents in a Time of Trump

Rob Carney, Poetic Justice

Jane Hirshfield, Spell to Be Said against Hatred

Kathryn Miles, Hasten to Understand

Elizabeth Dodd, That Corpse You Planted in Your Garden

Rose McLarney, Reach

Anne Haven McDonnell, In the Wake

Kathleen Dean Moore, A Great Dawn Chorus

Laura-Gray Street, Storm Season

Michael P. Branch, Closing Time

Nicole Walker, Shoes

Joy Castro, The Little Painter

Images from the Front

Dean Rader, In Which Twomby and Rader Consider the Letter

Ellen Welti, The Lacunose

Patri Hadad, You Are Not the Only America

John Gallaher, Jeffersonian 2016

Sarah Skeen, To Tell the Past from the Future

Pete Souza, Not of the Highest Character

Pete Souza, Of the Highest Character

The Power of Satire

Kim Stafford, Presidential Alert

John T. Price, We Need to Talk

Richard Kenney, #donaldcommanderintweet

Andrew S. Yang, America: In Theory and Practice

Vince Gotera, Fourteen Donalds

Tarfia Faizullah, I Go In

Dennis Held, Why I Am Not President: A Campaign Speech

Geographies of Inclusion and Renewal

Gary Soto, After His Election, I Make a Zen Garden

Sean Hill, The World Is Large and Other Things You Thought You Knew

David Gessner, A Still Hopeful Geography

Joe Wilkins, New Names

Lawrence Lenhart, Dear Milo

B. J. Hollars, Geography Lessons

Sandra Alcosser, Begin Again

Cherene Sherrard, Driftless

Arthur Sze, Bridge

Tim McNulty, The Elwha: A River and a Vision Restored

Jeremy Voigt, Dear Dulce

Elizabeth Bradfield, January 8, 2017, Antarctica

Camille T. Dungy, Diversity: A Garden Allegory

Pam Houston, Hell Bent On

Togethering

Deborah Fries, November 2016, a View from the National Zoo

John Lane, High-Dollar Papayas

Aisha Sabatini Sloan, Unfold Your Love

Amy P. Knight, Thoughts from an Empty Courtroom Following the Hung Jury of a Man Tried for Harboring Migrants

Steven and Sophie Church, Letter to the Future President

Scott Russell Sanders, Defying Hatred

Elizabeth Rush, Dear Soon-to-Be-Sprout

Kimiko Hahn, The Augury

Catherine Venable Moore, July Fourth

Katrina Goldsaito, Dear Katrina

Rick Bass, Dinner with America

In alphabetical order, the renowned artists and thinkers in this collection are Seth Abramson, Sandra Alcosser, José Angel Araguz, Diana Babineau, Ellen Bass, Rick Bass, Anne P. Beatty, Sherwin Bitsui, Todd Boss, Elizabeth Bradfield, Michael P. Branch, Traci Brimhall, Taylor Brorby, Jericho Brown, Simmons Buntin, Francisco Cantú, Rob Carney, Jacob Carter, Jennifer Case, Joy Castro, Kurt Caswell, Victoria Chang, Sophie and Steven Church, Miriam Marty Clark, Andrea Cohen, Todd Davis, Alison Hawthorne Deming, Anita Desikan, Elizabeth Dodd, Chris Dombrowski, Camille T. Dungy, Rhina P. Espaillat, Tarfia Faizullah, Blas Falconer, Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Deborah Fries, Suzanne Frischkorn, Amanda Gailey, John Gallaher, Allen Gee, David Gessner, Katrina Goldsaito, Vince Gotera, Kimiko Hahn, Patri Hadad, Amanda Hawkins, Allison Hedge Coke, Dennis Held, David Hernandez, Lee Herrick, Sean Hill, Brenda Hillman, Jane Hirshfield, Jen Hirt, Linda Hogan, B.J. Hollars, Erin Coughlin Hollowell, Pam Houston, Barbara Hurd, Sarah Inskeep, Fenton Johnson, Ever Jones, Richard Kenney, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Amy P. Knight, Brian Laidlaw, John Lane, J. Drew Lanham, Karen An-hwei Lee, Lawrence Lenhart, Diana Liverman, Erin Malone, Debra Marquart, Tod Marshall, Anne Haven McDonnell, Colleen McElroy, Rose McLarney, Gregory McNamee, Tim McNulty, Sandra Meek, Christopher Merrill, Kathryn Miles, Scott Minar, Catherine Venable Moore, Kathleen Dean Moore, Juan Morales, Aimee Nezhukumatathil, Naomi Shihab Nye, Elena Passarello, Georgia Pearle, John T. Price, Dean Rader, Yelizaveta P. Renfro, Lee Ann Roripaugh, Elizabeth Rush, Heather Ryan, Scott Russell Sanders, Lauret Savoy, Derek Sheffield, Cherene Sherrard, Peggy Shumaker, Martha Silano, Sarah Skeen, Aisha Sabatini Sloan, Jasmine Elizabeth Smith, R.T. Smith, Dana Sonnenschein, Gary Soto, Pete Souza, Ana Maria Spagna, Kim Stafford, Catherine Staples, Sandra Steingraber, Laura-Gray Street, Arthur Sze, Alexandra Teague, Deborah Thompson, Jeremy Voigt, Nicole Walker, Scott Warren, Debbie Weingarten, Ellen Welti, Lesley Wheeler, Joe Wilkins, Christian Wiman, Sholeh Wolpé, Robert Wrigley, and Andrew S. Yang.

Dear America reflects the evolution of moral panic that has emerged in the nation. More importantly, it is a timely congress of the personal and the political, a clarion call to find common ground. The diverse anthology features personal essays, narrative journalism, poetry, and visual art from more than 130 contributors—many pieces never before published—all literary reactions to the times we live in, with a focus on civic action and social change as we approach future elections. As Scott Minar writes, we must remain steadfast and look to the future: “Despair can bring us very low, or it can make us smarter and stronger than we have ever been before.” Learn more about Dear America and check back for book events and online resources such as lesson plans, discussion topics, and interviews and readings.

