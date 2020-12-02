Announcing the 2021 Terrain.org Pushcart Prize Nominations

The editors of Terrain.org are pleased to announce our nominations for the 2021 Pushcart Prize: Best of the Small Presses series, the prize chosen by Pushcart Press that anthologizes the best of the small presses publishing this year. Terrain.org continues to publish a rich mix of literary work, including our Letter to America series:
Poetry
- “Uncle Sam Sets a Sack of Shit on Fire Upon the Threshold of the 20th Century” by Seth García
- “The Swimmers” by Anne Haven McDonnell
- “Day 40” by Chaun Ballard
Nonfiction
- “In Light of a White Cane” by Naomi Cohn
- “The Fifth Direction” by Tamie Parker Song
- “What I’ll Miss” by Dennis Held
Please join us in congratulating these authors–and if you haven’t yet read these contributions, now’s a good time to get them in your queue!