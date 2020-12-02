News
·1 min read

Announcing the 2021 Terrain.org Pushcart Prize Nominations

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The editors of Terrain.org are pleased to announce our nominations for the 2021 Pushcart Prize: Best of the Small Presses series, the prize chosen by Pushcart Press that anthologizes the best of the small presses publishing this year. Terrain.org continues to publish a rich mix of literary work, including our Letter to America series:

Poetry

Nonfiction

Please join us in congratulating these authors–and if you haven’t yet read these contributions, now’s a good time to get them in your queue!

 

ISSN 1932-9474 | © Copyright 1997-2020 Terrain Publishing. All rights reserved.
Support for Terrain.org is provided by readers and the Michael Donnelly Faculty Award at Kansas State University.
Monarch butterfly
Previous
Five Stages
Looking up in downtown Los Angeles
Next
Three Poems by Sharon Tracey

Terrain.org is the world’s first online journal of place, publishing a rich mix of literature, artwork, case studies, and more since 1997.