Territory Drive



I went for a walk again today over the hilly street

bordering my subdivision

went a mile

to where the street splits

then climbed to where

the median strip

shelters brittlebush

and penstemon

in wild bloom and

there where the road split

I was relieved

of commodity and commerce

as the street was relieved

of our customary speed

to get somewhere.

The air was mild the sun sharp

desert light intense

as is my isolation

made requisite by a being or is it

a non-being dispersing

in the global humanosphere

noncellular nonmetabolic unable to grow

or replicate without a host

crumbled bunch of twine oily membrane

protein spikes that Velcro to human lungs

the virus needs us and we

the numerous comply

or not

walking alone noting

pleasures in the familiar that we had

once found abroad

Lyon’s silk looms

the Alhambra’s heavenly garden of Islam

Delphi’s mystic air

now it’s mica flecks

in roadside gravel

little stars in the firmament

of what keeps us grounded

when the angst makes us spin.

I don’t know how

to speak of grief I feel

the floor

break open beneath my feet fall into

abysms of the unthinkable just imagining

my daughter my grandsons…

but seeing the semis

lined with quick-built

wooden shelving

stacked with white-wrapped

corpses

the sheen and contour of the shrouds

I force myself to write

learning to see

each one of them as among my beloveds

each word an act

of defiance against the unspeakable.

I walked out and returned

the phainopepla

churring from atop the leafless mesquite

fearless in its black satin camo

matchtip flames atop ocotillos

the yardman

loading his trailer

with pulled weeds ring of shovel

scraping dirt

then heart swelling

at scent of orange blossoms

neurologic memo to the sense of smell

a paean to hope that my body

my brain can still equate with

spring and all

while the neighborhood

contracts behind disinfected doors

and we winter ourselves

keeping the difficult distance.

