March 27, 2020
Recipe
Green chili chicken stew, good for Covid and whatever else ails you:
One whole bud of garlic, diced
One large sweet onion, chopped
One leek, sliced
Two turnips, peeled and chunked
Two parsnips, peeled and chunked
Ten chopped chilies, Hatch or Pueblo, if you can get them
One heart of celery, sliced, including all the leaves
Four carrots, sliced into rounds
One tablespoon fresh turmeric, diced fine
One tablespoon fresh ginger, diced fine
A handful of fresh parsley
A handful of fresh thyme
(If the food chain breaks dried herbs will do)
One tablespoon ground cumin
A few new potatoes, chunked
Two cups of corn, roasted or frozen
Eight skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs
A Fresno pepper, or in this case a wayward serrano pepper or any other thing you need to use up in that category.
(If you are out of potatoes, a can of great white northern beans subs well)
Sauté the onions, garlic, and chilies in olive oil, then add all the veggies and enough water to cover them, then add the chicken and cook the whole thing on a slow boil for an hour or so. Debone the chicken when the meat falls off the bone, cook a bit more. Serve with chunks of avocado and fresh cilantro on top. Leave a Tupperware full on your aging neighbor’s patio with a face-out note saying you wiped it down with Clorox. Wipe it down with Clorox. Knock that virus on its ass.
Read Pam Houston’s Letter to America in Dear America: Letters of Hope, Habitat, Defiance, and Democracy, published by Terrain.org and Trinity University Press and view a video of Pam reading her Letter to America as part of a Dear America town hall.
Photos courtesy Pam Houston.
