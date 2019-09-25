Still Life with Cupped Ear



Not flying buttress but fly-

on-the-wall crest, pressed white

as sugar, icing the stone arc

of an interior arch: a shimmer somewhere

between cut diamonds and glitter-polish

on the bride’s left-hand nails pale

against the bound stems she clutches

like a girl the May Day bouquet

borne for the granite Leader’s great

unveiling. Lieder sung

underwater: The Meat Queue, Stalin’s fronting

one row Czechs, one Russians, happy

Comrades all. When the Soviets dynamited it

from Letná Hill, some said the head rolled

whole into the Vltava, that great falling

from favor surfacing only

as a fading tracery of widening

circles, like lace shaken

from the drift of swans. Like a salting

of the fields, an arm swing’s mimicking

the broadcast of seed, the blown bones’ dust

settled the people’s shoulders, the Great Overseer dispersed

to a great listening. A word overheard, any grace note’s

staccato report, can be played

back as key tone; any echo sustained

made a gathering. Held in the wavering weight

of a single pitch, an hour glass’s sand

spilled onto the skin head

of a drum will settle each time to the same

spidery design. Four winds. Four cardinal points,

3 and 6 and 9 and the hands’ seal at midnight

indistinguishable from noon: what an A

clocks to, an anthem’s operatic close

in the throat raising through sympathetic vibration

the precise flatline the concert master’s wasted hand

drew from horsehair dragged across catgut

tuning the orchestra at Terezín. Tracking

the river’s skin, the seasonal murmur

of ice crackles to the shatter of heel-

crushed glass wrapped in a bit

of lace, the groom looming

above fragments of the light bulb

which replaced the crystal goblet for its ease

of breakage. Tracking the shatter unearths

that the electrician who served as model for Stalin

drank himself away from that nickname

which ate at him through bar mates’ acid back-slaps;

of the worker who chiseled hammer and sickle

into Stalin’s jacket button outsized to a swan’s

wing span, there is no record.

Like a train so distant it almost

can’t be heard, though it drums

the earth, boxcars of names blacken

a synagogue’s walls towards the bomb-

sheltered pitch bricked behind the Gates

to Nowhere, concrete bones of a never-

completed museum sprayed with the names

of skaters who air walk the blasted plinth above

where the sculpted blade of a giant metronome

now scythes that swath of air ghosted

with the missing: wheat fields, The Meat Queue,

and its artist, all mention redacted

from the unveiling after he followed

his lost wife by cradling his own head

in their apartment’s oven, climbing the whisper

of an absent flame—as if once the scales

fell from the eyes there could be

no more music. Just a small

blue hiss.

Still Life with White



After Jean-Baptiste Oudry, who set the style for the light-filled still life of the Rococo … [and] illustrated his theory in his Etude d’objets blancs, a painting … that caused a furor at the Salon in 1753.

– Still Life: A History



At the MoonPie factory, gravity begins

the line, attic vats of marshmallow batter

a man called Red churns decades

with an oar. White water: the river is deadly

yet too shallow to sound. Oudry on painting

the many gradations of white: One is not

the other. Bone china. The hungered

plate. Ivory napkin balled in the fist

of peace and quiet; Sunday dinner’s

white-knuckled wake of another

tabled week the son didn’t come

forward to be washed white in the blood

of the Lamb. Fathom

as first music heard of the word you

are a waste, that melody voiced

from a white fugue of bedroom walls

even before the crib’s bars drop down

to what ratchets and mutes but washes

over always as a white-capped

rippling of waves. Breakers. Falls. Rapids

are ranked by air entrained

into water but anyone who’s lived

on its skin knows the terror in capsizing

is not being borne by a head

of froth but the veil that held

away the hard body bulked beneath

being rent. White the head of the hymn’s

held note. White the sheet that stems

the music. White the furor uncurtained

by Oudry’s big reveal, not for his fine-

tuning the hand to temptation but for the white

duck’s not being lost to the white wall he’d imagined it

strung against. White without

white-out, blizzard vertigo scrimming sky

to field to a highway’s dotted white breakage

blurred to the swim of breathed ice

no one came to break from a white-

masked cow’s glazed face. White gown. White

hood. White the hemmed garments of the chosen

to be chosen. Not albinos

but mutants, the white squirrels

of Transylvania County descend from a single

carnival-fled pair, all so puppet-wicked

by genetic memory that alarm still

spread-eagles them against black

oak trunks as the white-hooded raptor

dives down. Rapture catching the congregants

in fire. The boy cold ash. White

shame, white anger, white flag of the spread-

open body. Not the talons of a stranger

but the sizzle at the crossing

of wires. White spark, white ash. White

the saddling weight of sugar sacks unloaded

from boxcars docked to the factory spur’s

two taut strings. The Christmas morning

the father caught the son picking out Amazing

Grace on the guitar, he took the gift away

for good. Because God’s music is only what’s held

within His given body. A cavern of sweetly

steeped organs. Glint of his ring making Os

of moonlight, the fretted world clacking away

on its slats. A sheep slaughtered in a country of ice

and volcanoes revives a years-cooled eruption

through the embered sheen of her lungs. Without slicing

open the body, who’d know she’d breathed

her entire life as stone? Little lamb,

how your father must have drawn heart

from the white-listing of deacon after

deacon to continuing visitation upon his child

in the family kept intact: tucked-in, tacked

to bed sheets, arms pinned like the veined

cellophane wings of a crane fly stuck

to strokes brushed through oil. In trompe

l’oeil, who can resist putting out a hand

to pick the oily fruit? If idle hands are the devil’s

playground let us consider the work

of our own. The white duck hanging

from a tag signed with the maker’s name

is not the white wall it’s been backed

against. Because in the Book of Life

the names are few and composed

not of the born but the born into grace

as immersion, to choose not to be swallowed

is a stain on the white garments of the father’s

heavenly dress whereas the surviving

mystery of The White Duck is who sliced it

from its frame. Treasures on earth

as in heaven, white loaf that feeds

the many. When MoonPie cookies

are cut, the lace of dough severed from circles

is saved, slung back into the machine, punched

into cutouts of sweetness itself, but crystallized

frame by frame is how the memories return

like the tiny chilled eggs in the Sunday hen

your mother split open to show you

how those shrinking jelly globes trail back

into the body like a reverse stop-action film

of the baseball coming at you

from his hand. White belly twisting

between seams of red thread. Black plugs

of tobacco like pellets taken

into the mouth. Because family is a chain,

when Sunday after Sunday you did not go down,

the anger your father felt was for his own

salvation. That sentence of little Os trailing

to a simulacrum of perspective, a facsimile

of eternity spliced by the body’s beginning

and end. The lost history of ice,

compression, moulins’ windmills

swiss-cheese with melt the retreating

glacial snout; those jagged bites climbing the ice,

footsteps masked by crampons, little machines

blading the sole with an armored silver lining

forged to a fox trap’s frame, to mandible split

from skull, lacquered the thinnest

layer of gleam. Arm both anchor

and axe. Whether the duck was stilled

with a twist of human hands or the preferred

firearm of the time—swerve indelibly stamped

in its finish, the Damascus barrel’s coiling

strips of iron and steel permitting shooting

even midflight—is not pictured. If the not-

white thread in the white is what makes white

visible as white, if the father is the machine

of God, the worker of His Own Hands, explain

those nights the mercy of memory reversed

washed clean into white-out

for decades. A cappella, a boy learns to sing by picking

out his father’s voice, straining to match what nature’s placed

out of his range. White pillar fisted between red

columns of Word, how recover the weeping

salt of the body without winding again in those

dampened sheets? Oudry was famous

as the wizard of whites, but that man heading

the MoonPie line, not whether father or son or the sizzle

at the crossing is what I know but only

into each batter vat as he tipped it towards the final

vanilla sheathing, he spit a single stream

of tobacco juice. Because Father

meant Word, and grace, that ribbon of white

flicking away in the upward flight

of mourning doves pools still

to the hood of an eagle shot to a graveled

shoulder, what protected means to the one

who can depend on the light always

to have his back, little lamb, you unpeel

the silvered foil, again you bite

through the bitter vein

slit to beget that exact, exacting

marshmallow white.

Still Life with Flag Trees and Bone Chandelier





Like arrowed feathers posed

to steady flight. Not to become

wind’s dolls. Evergreen there, backs

to what wears: absence

absent from this chandelier’s full nautilus

spin, chapel of shadows fashioned from the body’s

every bone, studded with skulls

wicked to candlelight—moth-flits tongued thin

as stars when the snows first

creep in.

Before the needles bottle, witched

to icy picks. An infant’s splayed

§

finger-bones.

What seams the light,

shadows the prayer: here

the sacrum, lateral cuneiform, trapezium: here

ulna, patella—rather than crystal’s

strung charms, the radius ribbed

in octaves. The pelvis’s

stilled wings. Plague’s revelation, this

§

particular pearl, frill where the jaw

tore away, skull by skull—

no singularity,

fusion; beneath the dearest face, that same

stalled swim. World

§

in free fall, any near miss: say a road’s

sudden dive, a bike’s zag and buck and the child burning

along that graveled shoulder, knee ground

to its ivory cap.

Beneath the blood

staunched, the layered flesh graveled

with grit: like a road’s bisection, snow banks

seeded with mosquitoes rising from melt

ending the one family picnic one

§

still remembers—

August was an excavation,

then, tree line a road’s coring through weighted

remains. Before the range unghosted

to mirror the cloudless sky trapped in the lake

at its feet, unchained from any

narrative spine, any lying

on the back telling that is a castle that

a horse galloping that a house

§

going up in smoke—

Electric and cold, what I remember

of white:

white room, white light. Woman in white

tweezing shatter from my knee; the bone’s glacial retreat

as she stitched. The x-ray starred

by the single grain she missed: forty years

its bite a wintered

§

insistence.

Windthrow, when the roots, not

the spine, no longer

hold: just before alpine, hung by a wire

of wind—then, the gravity of flight. Angels

of blowback, white limbs

against an emptied sky—

There, there, she

was saying. There, there, white hum

as she sewed, sowing that one

missed seed—stone

against stone: correspondence,

that small ticking.

