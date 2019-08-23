Your Witness Trees



Our phantom threads are bullets.

There we were

at your every Gettysburg.

Liken yours to your country’s bloodiest.

You hardly fault Plath

for calling herself Lazarus

and a victim of the Holocaust.

Lo and behold: what’s left of your North,

your South, your slavery. Climb us

for a better look. My,

you’re out of touch. It cannot

be ancient history if, still, so many

of us stand and your musket-

fire is a nine-step procedure.

You say no continuity between

tourists and soldiers, you and them.

Or is it you now and you then?

Wise up. You needn’t have

lost a leg to a cannonball.

Just listen to your witness trees.

Never mind that few of us are literal

trees—none as predictable as “witnesses

for Christ.” Listen: a paroxysm

of wind attacks

our leaves and branches

to say, “History, first of all, isn’t history.”

Nathanael Tagg is the author of Animal Virtue (WordTech Editions 2018) and an associate professor of English at Cecil College. His writing appears in Colorado Review, Barrow Street, Cimarron Review, and elsewhere. Learn more at





Header photo by Carlos Amarillo, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of Nathanael Tagg by Richard Waine.

