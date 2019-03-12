Closures



So many places where I used

to walk are now closed off, the trail

around the Cicero that came

out on the summit like a path

into a higher realm, the way

along the river bank beneath

the birches, sycamores, and vines,

the route across the pasture to

the pines and whispering branch, then by

the old molasses furnace built

by Grandpa Morgan years before

my birth, all fenced or posted by

the owners of new houses who

will tolerate no trespassing

on property once open, clear.

So all that’s left is just the road

now paved and widened, though the dogs

behind the fences growl and bark

at anyone on foot and make

a quiet stroll impossible.

While those inside the homes who stroll

and troll the internet and strive

in games on screens for hour on hour

are unaware that clouds parade

majestically above, that paths

once led to higher elevations.

Header photo by MichaelGaida, courtesy Pixabay. Photo of Robert Morgan courtesy the Cornell News Service.

