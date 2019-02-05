The Last Drive-In in Newark, Ohio Closes



A harvest moon hovers like a tractor’s headlight

or the pewter-colored, Frisbee-like flying saucers

in the sci-fi films where the Earth is up for grabs

and the jackbooted extraterrestrials cull conquest

at every turn. Movie light falls onto the sandbox

and playground, ponytailed sisters on the swings

in Star Wars feety pajamas. In a convertible, top

down, you hear the hullabaloo at a funeral home,

a wailing for the war dead as a light turns green

and a muscle car roars. Across gravel, a space

over, in the last drive-in in Newark, Ohio, a kid

wets his finger. Sticks it in the ear of his sister.

Onscreen, leggy popcorn boxes and soft drinks

lampoon the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes—

America, you are best as the carloads arrived

to hear Tommy Kirk ask, Can I keep him?

Maybe you are old enough to ask for sex

or refuse it with some minor key moaning.

Eventually, Old Yeller will need shooting.

And when it comes, the din of American

unhappiness, it swivels heads in starlight

by the signage with a fortuitous dark bulb

to collapse spelling locals know by heart

in the last September you may ever love.

