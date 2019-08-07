Dowsing



Driving from one shady place to the next takes all day,

& if it seems we get along

I will tell you the frenzy

of loco weed blown flat against the highway’s hot river.

At the malpais, we hold hands but cannot speak. Our lips

leafless & barbed as ocotillo.

Near the border crossed by its ten thousandth child

rangers ramble the desert, pierce

plastic bottles scattered beneath mesquite.

Traces of water seep from yucca spears & cactus

to the tangled grass

where each green blade is pressed down

in a bed of green blades.

We cannot sing save for plucking petals

and placing them on the relief of our tongues.

We almost have words for love

only to find they mean hand, they mean

open, they mean

here was a place to drink.

The Trouble with Belief



We think we know the best place

to gather chanterelles,

how to sit out lightning storms

above timberline. I’ve been waiting

for autumn to start singing,

and meanwhile the ash and elm

have quietly gilded their leaves.

Every time I talk about the trouble with belief,

my friends look away. All I’m saying is

what could it mean that the robes we wear

can be taken off and on?

Or maybe it’s simple: trees go

from bare to bud, green leaf to gone

in tides of adornment and scarcity.

We did not find those bright mushrooms

when we scoured the mountain,

only swaths of burnt forest,

only thunder cracking beneath our feet.

The Tree Coroners



In laboratories they count tree rings,

graph snowmelt and needle-fall. For decades,

they’ve watched two degrees determine

by which means a tree will choose to die—

hunger or thirst. The delicate doorway

of each pine needle’s mouth hanging open,

or snapped closed. I spend the last hours

of sleep looking over my shoulder, dream

resurrection ferns unfurling in south-

eastern woods. Which boast to believe? My own,

or their malediction? Might as well ask

which forest will claim my ashes. The one

I coax into a chase, or the one I run alongside?

The one I walked in before you were born.

Kyce Bello’s debut collection, Refugia, was the inaugural winner of the Test Site Poetry Series and will be published in September 2019 by the University of Nevada Press. She holds an MFA in poetry from the Institute of American Indian Arts, and lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico.













debut collection,was the inaugural winner of the Test Site Poetry Series and will be published in September 2019 by the University of Nevada Press. She holds an MFA in poetry from the Institute of American Indian Arts, and lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Header photo by by Johannes Plenio, courtesy Pixabay.

