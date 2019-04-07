Harmony



Beyond the cluttered house and angry screams

a voice is rising like a loaf of bread

as smooth as rye, as soft as baking steam.

She holds her life, guitar in hand, a dream

among the apple blossoms near the shed

beyond the cluttered house and angry screams.

And now the chorus, verse and bridge, a theme

of light and dark, a dappled horse that sheds

as smooth as rye, as soft as baking steam.

She holds the morning note, ritards it, streams

guitar riffs, laughs back and shakes her red head

beyond the cluttered house and angry screams.

Imagine rain, needled, sweet as ice cream

her voice exacts that, a summer bread

as smooth as rye, as soft as baking steam.

She sucks in air, a ballad of its own

and lets it go like a spool of red thread

beyond the cluttered house and angry screams

as smooth as rye, as soft as baking steam.

John Davis is the author of



is the author of Gigs and The Reservist. His work has appeared recently in DMQ Review, Harpur Palate, Iron Horse Literary Review, One, and Rio Grande Review. A retired teacher, he moonlights in blues and rock and roll bands.

Header photo by Alexis, courtesy Pixabay.

