Harmony
Beyond the cluttered house and angry screams
a voice is rising like a loaf of bread
as smooth as rye, as soft as baking steam.
She holds her life, guitar in hand, a dream
among the apple blossoms near the shed
beyond the cluttered house and angry screams.
And now the chorus, verse and bridge, a theme
of light and dark, a dappled horse that sheds
as smooth as rye, as soft as baking steam.
She holds the morning note, ritards it, streams
guitar riffs, laughs back and shakes her red head
beyond the cluttered house and angry screams.
Imagine rain, needled, sweet as ice cream
her voice exacts that, a summer bread
as smooth as rye, as soft as baking steam.
She sucks in air, a ballad of its own
and lets it go like a spool of red thread
beyond the cluttered house and angry screams
as smooth as rye, as soft as baking steam.
Header photo by Alexis, courtesy Pixabay.
Leave a Reply