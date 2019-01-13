With Heat Going Up



Nothing that goes on around here

was bound to. Morning, evening,

standing up and walking, it all

depends on forces out of control.

Mammoth wealth has always weighed

more than it’s capable of handling.

It slam-dances glutinous gigatons

in acid-drenched high-end mosh pits.

So you’d like to leave a brief message

for people thousands of years out.

Nothing on Earth continues to exist.

Do we know people will stay people?

The eyes that work within the mind

see that they have little choice

but to signal hello and goodbye

on a split-second speck in infinity.

What’s the rush or drive to victory?

The heat’s going up in the stir-fry pan.

No species is capable of wiping out all

microorganisms, just the world it knows.

The night high with wheeling galaxies

falls on all fours through the day.

Day does not exist in outer space.

The mind stops when breathing ends.

Wind’s Always on the Road



The wind may be more powerful

than anyone with her sleeves

rolled up or anything nailed

to a roof or parked in a harbor.

But it’s no good at raking up debris.

It has no idea whether it’s celebrating

or in a rage, if it’s angrier than hell

at not being everywhere at the same time.

Maybe it was just trying to speak

like the Louie Armstrong face painted

on early maps, just trying to blow out

a word when it found it had no lips

or tongue, and no phrases combining

under the surface of air. It found no

mouth lined with teeth for biting off

phrases. All it’s ever had is what it is,

a verb transitive with multiple effects

slipping out of control, flapping, shaking

as if the marriage tent’s about to collapse,

leaves bent, stems snapped, mass peeled

like layers of skin off a tropical onion,

pieces of straw shot terrifically fast

as javelins penetrating trunks of trees.

Even if the wind did have a neocortex,

how often would it sit down to listen to you?

Could it even hear us shouting down here,

with parts of it entering the slipstream,

parts of it drilling into granite mountains,

while it’s circumnavigating the planet

in armadas of ghost ships, vacant planes,

with energies of resurrected whales, asking

for nothing more than the next place to go.

