The Sympathetic Music of Moths



I.

Sky’s pinprick: orbiting satellite. Signals retrieved on the radio.

Lit candle: a yellow jettisoned piece of moonlight in this bedroom.

Air from outside twisting the curtains. Everything works

to dismantle you, then glue you back together.

II.

If egg again, I’d move in every direction and promise to always

stay unchanged. In sleep, your face clusters like molecules big

as punctuation hanging in the wind. Meanwhile, I surrender

myself under that sympathetic music of moths bashing all heads

against the rainy window. The automatic twitch in your sleeping

face, car tires on a wet highway.

The Moon in Cahoots with the Trees



A horse in the city

without its rider. Police officer

in the leopards’ cage screaming

for the keys. It gallops

into the coliseum

where Olympians sparred.

Bruised ribs, broken jaw and all, our cop admires

the Greek Orthodox saints in bronze

that crown the mausoleums.

So few stars burning on a night

with scant city light. Our mare

races the airplane taking off

at LAX. What’s next? Wallace,

Officer requesting backup…

Baby in a basket on the beach

by itself, with hands already dirty.

Epistles from the Guild of Lost Angels



To think of suffering, etched

in a tree. To think of our sins,

etched in stone. As you recite it,

the crowd forgets

the anvil we call

earth, where the winter years grow oblong;

a cave swallows the sun;

life’s layers are little more

than calendar flaps that whisper

how older gets nearer and snow gets familiar.

To think of the friends you visit

in prayer.

My lover,

hung like a charmed witch named

Time. He died as doves sprayed from his liver.

Casino Ahead



The man’s face

reminds me of volcanoes.

He sells scalped deer heads in Santa Fe.

His blankets are filled

with bugs: how the lava

forms animals and faces

that eat themselves alive.

This does not prevent them from blanketing

cities, nor oceans.

His name derives from a pigment of sky

except pigments create no sound. With his people,

he sells trinkets by the highway

where the government tests nuclear weapons.

Even if it required work, genocide

seems easy to explain. A heat beyond reckoning.

Till the river. Break rock.

Skin the animals so we can eat.

The prairie is soft as fur and holds you in its palm.

Before he abducts the child, the child

is a sack of sugar. If you believe anything,

the human race is finite.

On the Surreal: Cody Todd, by Mark Irwin Cody Todd (1978-2016) What I have always admired most in Cody’s poems, along with their humanness and emotional amplitude, is their range of emotion, diction, directional changes, attention to detail, and perception. One of the opening poems, “Dream of the Ordinary,” in his forthcoming posthumous collection is anything but ordinary. It is in fact a series of hyperreal and surreal volleys suggesting all of our human weaknesses. Consider these stanzas beginning with the phrase “Watching a butterfly”: admiring the eternal present.

No pigment

without the mind. No drizzle

of Pollock’s paint

without the scarlet nylons and the butterscotch guillotine. On television,

I recognize you only because you

failed. Does that mean you

will run for office? I hated last

February, when the trees were skeletal and seemed to rake the music

of winter over your body.

What does it take to pull your own head off

in a dream and put it under your arm

like a basketball or a purse? Yes, it’s all there, and once again that surreal Cody Todd gesture, his signature at the end of the above passage in which every reader becomes implicated. Yes, “What does it take to pull your own head off”? –A question every good poet should ask along with every good reader. Or consider the attention to detail and directional change in “Greyhounds Racing”: They sport colorful vests like those on the cigar-smoking

men who own them. If quick, then imprison a small turtle with one

of their muzzles… Here the directional change surprises as the speed and image move from greyhounds to turtle. One observes this again in one of the most moving later poems, “More Fields and Full Moon,” a self-fulfilling prophecy for the poet and meta-elegy for us all: as when the parents in the backyard cooking food

want nothing, and the hound chained to the tree

wants everything. Like the helicopter, despite

its heavy-hearted growl, and despite

its dragonfly’s indifference, wants everything.



Mark Irwin

University of Southern California

(1978-2016) was the author of To Frankenstein, My Father (Proem Press, 2007), Graffiti Signatures (Main Street Rag, 2013), and forthcoming, his posthumous The Invisible Man Inhaling a Cigarette (Tebot Bach), edited by Mark Irwin with Alex Lemon. His poems have appeared in many literary magazines including Descant, The Gettysburg Review, Hunger Mountain, Bat City Review, Salt Hill, Columbia Review, and The Georgetown Review. He received an MFA from Western Michigan University and a PhD in Literature/Creative Writing at the University of Southern California. He was the managing editor and co-creator of The Offending Adam

