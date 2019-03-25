Terrain.org is delighted to introduce Soundscapes, a new podcast curated by Miranda Perrone. In keeping with our mission, Soundscapes takes an aural approach to the search for the interface—the integration—among the built and natural environments. Thinking of this liminal zone as the soul of place, Soundscapes seeks to bring you deeper into the souls of our contributors and others passionate about place with the hope of strengthening our communities in all their multifaceted forms.

Listen to Episode 1, “The Consciousness of the Streets,” a discussion with Kathleen Dean Moore about her involvement in the Permanent People’s Tribunal for Human Rights trial of fracking and more.