In our second episode of Soundscapes, we present Conservation in Verse: Authors, Artists, and Activists on Protecting the Landscapes We Love.

Terrain.org co-hosted this event with Friends of the Columbia Gorge in March 2019. We hope you’ll enjoy listening to poets Kim Stafford and Jane Hirshfield, as well as hearing a panel discussion including artist Ka’ila Farrell-Smith and Friends of Columbia Gorge executive director Kevin Gorman.

Additionally, listen to eight more poems read by Jane Hirshfield at the Conservation in Verse event: “French Horn,” “Page,” “Global Warming,” “Today Another Universe,” “A Cedary Fragrance,” “Cataclysm,” “Let Them Not Say,” and “Tree”:

 

Additional information about topics discussed in this podcast can be found at:

 

Soundscapes is a Terrain.org podcast curated by Miranda Perrone. In keeping with our mission, Soundscapes takes an aural approach to the search for the interface—the integration—among the built and natural environments. Thinking of this liminal zone as the soul of place, Soundscapes seeks to bring you deeper into the souls of our contributors and others passionate about place with the hope of strengthening our communities in all their multifaceted forms.
Miranda PerroneMiranda Perrone is a writer, philosopher, map-maker, and outdoor educator with an MS in Environmental Science and Policy and a BA in Philosophy. Issues related to climate change, animal rights, and the preservation of wild places are of particular interest to Miranda, whose varied work seeks to connect and inspire in service of socioecological change.
 
 
