The Terrain.org Podcast Curated by Miranda Perrone
In our second episode of Soundscapes, we present Conservation in Verse: Authors, Artists, and Activists on Protecting the Landscapes We Love.
Terrain.org co-hosted this event with Friends of the Columbia Gorge in March 2019. We hope you’ll enjoy listening to poets Kim Stafford and Jane Hirshfield, as well as hearing a panel discussion including artist Ka’ila Farrell-Smith and Friends of Columbia Gorge executive director Kevin Gorman.
Additionally, listen to eight more poems read by Jane Hirshfield at the Conservation in Verse event: “French Horn,” “Page,” “Global Warming,” “Today Another Universe,” “A Cedary Fragrance,” “Cataclysm,” “Let Them Not Say,” and “Tree”:
Additional information about topics discussed in this podcast can be found at:
- Jane Hirshfield’s poetry in Terrain.org
- Kim Stafford’s poetry in Terrain.org
- Ka’ila Farrell-Smith
- Links she mentions in the podcast:
