Rolling Rocks



What was the thrill when we were young

of rolling rocks off mountain tops?

To set a flat rock up and give

a shove and see a cornered shape

become a wheel and blur with speed,

jump over logs and other rocks,

remaining vertical and fast,

exhilarated us. Round rocks

were fun but obvious. It was

the awkward ones that took some skill

to make then start and stay upright.

Was it a sense of power to watch

the heavy ones accelerate

and even fly? Or was it more

a satisfaction to move chunks

and pieces of the summit to

the lower slopes? It seemed an act

of magic to release a rock

to gravity and let it soar,

like launching kites or giving stones

an independent life to spin,

long after we let go of them,

to lower elevations, out

of sight, though we could hear their noise

in leaves, like we had given spark

to the inanimate, at least

for the descent, spun wild and free

as we ourselves would like to be.

Essential Fat



Where hickory nuts have fallen on

the pavement and been crushed by tires,

the hulls and shells are scattered as

debris across the lanes. The meat,

the tender nuggets, have been squashed

to crumbs and blown away except

for oil stains on the asphalt and

the rocks. So all the work of sun

on summer leaves and sugary sap

from roots and rain and minerals

and photosynthesis is left

as smudges of the richest fat

to shine there even after storms,

but wear away and finally fade

beneath the traffic of the fall,

the buttery flesh marks soon erased

on time’s unceasing interstate.

Aftermath



When once a field of hay is cut

and raked and baled and carried off,

the stubble left is bare to sun.

The heated ground and sap in roots

force up a surge of later growth.

New shoots and sprouts from stubs

stretch out and spread as in a race

with season’s end. The older roots

in place in soil fuel what is called

an aftermath or rowen, as

the blades mature for later yield,

this overplus, an opulence

of further growth, and extra juice,

the way some elderly that though

retired may have a second flower,

an Indian summer of late bloom,

with roots set deep in veteran earth

before the frost can work its math.

Portal



That bogs were sacred places once

may seem surprising to us now,

who see the mire as something to

avoid, a place of stench and rot,

a sty of muck and queasiness,

until we recognize the deep

morass is open, always open,

to sky, exposed to stars and rain

and lightning’s tongue, while soil in woods

is hidden. And bogs have access

also to the mysteries of earth’s

interior, like secret wells

of natural gases, terrible dark

of subterranean passages,

so this unhealing wound in land

can serve as portal where the air

and underworld can mingle, blend,

as heaven touches hell and thought

can meld with the unconscious weald

in this quick sore that’s never healed.

Long Term Cooling



On coldest nights the house will pop

in corners and along the walls,

way up among the rafters, down

along the joists and sills. As wood

contracts in wicked cold the nails

tear loose, boards strain and shriek and pull

apart with powerful knocks and breaks

that seem the cracks of cosmic doom

echoing the original

vast bang, the long term cooling off,

throughout the whole of actual time,

echoing still the first sublime.

Silt



In mud that lines the bottom of

a pond we find the layers of

fine silt from many rains and thaws,

as well as pollen from the trees

and flowers around the area.

And also bits of charcoal from

the wildfires in adjacent woods,

and wings of insects, fungus spores,

and tiny algae plants, all caught

in creamy sediments that serve

as archive of the biosphere

as well as almanac of trash

from our society, with crusts

of Styrofoam and plastic, nails,

and bottles resting there among

the toxic muck and rusting toys.

And yet this coating of the basin

has a retinal brightness too,

a heightened sensitivity

beneath the humor of the pond,

suggesting rods and cones that watch

not only light and dark and clouds

but also deep in time to both

the past and far beyond our death.

