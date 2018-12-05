Great White Sharks Must Move Forward to Breathe



She’s to the point where every highway garbage bag

or blown-out tire is an animal

to mourn. The scenes are a trick of the eye,

a catch and jump of her chest

landing heavy. The line of sight moves

back and forth between true and history.

~

500 remain off the South African coast,

3,500 total. Making the great white more endangered

than the tiger. She’s never seen one

gliding behind glass, because no aquarium can keep one.

No longer able to reach 15 mph

without space and something to chase, the creature passes

again and again away. Sometimes reaching 20 feet

of despair and relief. She is landlocked and can do

nothing for the shark. Nothing for the flattened animals

on the roads around her house—too many

to be mistaken, mistake,

an accident.

~

All of those facts

merely best guesses from the best available angle

at a certain moment. The fiction

of grief doesn’t settle her stomach, knowing

an actual dead body lies somewhere, in final display

of perfect timing.

~

What if it’s the teenage boy next door

who will grow up and regret it? What if

it’s not or he won’t? Sometimes the act of watering

the potted plants seems impossible, excess

shed to concrete. What if the concentration

should be on the little dog who stops at every puddle

for a drink?

Natalie Young is a founding editor for Sugar House Review. By day, she works as an art director for an agency based out of Salt Lake City. Previous publications include The Los Angeles Times, Rattle, Dark Mountain, South Dakota Review, Green Mountain Review, The Midwest Quarterly, and others. Find her at



Header photo by Fiona Ayerst, courtesy Shutterstock.

