Dear America:



The checker at Safeway sings his greeting

in an operatic voice. I avoid his line.

I’d like to just say fine, thank you,

without having to hear his score about

the weather. There’s such a thing as too much

cheer. An army of robots is advancing

in the workplace; a woman on the sidewalk

cries quietly. Today a man plowed his car

into a crowd in Charlottesville.

All I want is to buy this chicken, this lemon,

and vodka from the high school girl who lets them

slide past without comment, tearing

the corner of my receipt as innocently as an

afterthought. There are so many reasons

to be sorry. My grandmother is no longer

alive, that’s one. Seven years ago

I lied when my grandfather asked where

she was—he wouldn’t remember anyway.

He wanted to go home, but we left him

with the nurses, staring at the brightly

singing birds behind glass. Is this home?

No one knows. A woman dead in Charlottesville,

and every day here we are, searching

bins of softened peaches, aisles of jars.

Someone on the sidewalk breaks apart

into her hands, an army advances.

The guilty and the lost among us inflating

our chests, lying and singing, covering up.

Erin Malone is the author of Hover (Tebot Bach Press, 2015) and a chapbook, What Sound Does It Make (Concrete Wolf Press, 2008). She lives in Seattle and is editor of Poetry Northwest.













Header photo by dh_creative, courtesy Pixabay.