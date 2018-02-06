Dear America, Sanctuary of a Post-Human Exile



Dear America,

Everything here is carnal, souls vetted to survive

fire-bombings, night raids, annihilations of love.

Whom shall we trust, what camaraderie exists?

Truth or dare. No one creates beauty here; desire

nothing. War is no beautiful thing. Not a curative.

Truth: girl once said to me, your body is designed

to heal alone. Algal sea fog rolling every noon is no

remedy for nostalgia. No, this is not a pleasure—

nothing is holy in this world. Dare we inhabit

the post-human, a fractal ebb and flow of lymph

and laser. Bless our given bodies without reprisal

or regret: borders we crossed as youth, invisible

at a distance when the fog lifts: no longer home.

Toxic compass rose of exile, carcinogenic, blooms.

The land under our soles exudes a bluing perfume,

notes of a failed paradise, of undocumented flight

from zone to sanctuary: exiles fleeing to the allure

of citizenry acquired by sea, by flood, by fire, by war.

Dear America, Love



Dear America, love –

Before I fell asleep last night, a double-star conjunction

shone so blindly, I fished it out of the west

with a rag of spider silk lost by the woolly bold jumper.

Please fix my bandwidth

so I do more sensible things.

Your skyscrapers, after falling, are going up, jagged

scapes in a nanosecond,

scaffolded and reconstructed as smoke. Millennium

of burned, hairless marigolds,

of cataclysmic seaquakes, grenades

and dazzling insects not lasting the night: we grant ourselves

permission for intimacy, for freedom to choose

whom we love while on earth

even if we do not love whom we ought.

