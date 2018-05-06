After the Election



Of course darkness.

Of course a milky white shroud.

Of course no high

and beautiful breach.

Instead, a curved black.

A body’s foul

breath on the wind,

our sense of direction

obviously off.

The only sound

the slosh of waves,

the burst of air from the spout,

the muffled fog,

and the periodic pound of fists

against the kayaks’ hard plastic.

Because our guide had made it clear:

his job was not to help us

get close to the whales.

His job was to keep the whales

a safe distance.

holds a MA in theological studies from Regent College in Vancouver, Canada. Her poetry can be found in Tin House, The Boston Review, Crab Orchard Review, and Orion. She teaches writing in Northern California and advises the undergraduate-run literary journal, Metonym

Header photo by Pexels, courtesy Pixabay. Photo of Amanda Hawkins by Trina Woods.