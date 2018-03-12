One Moment More



This is a moment that lasts

as long as it takes,

or in no time is lost,

having failed to resemble the establishment.

Maybe it’s just stepped through the back yard

on elk hooves with a grip on the underneath

wordlessness of cosmos, when you can’t see

an end that wasn’t impossible,

with emptiness rushing your coastal villages,

a reason for sudden good, a refusal

to yield to intractable order imposed

to stop the clock on mint conditions before the court,

to broadcast attention to melting mammoth society

before pooling unavoidable maneuvers

as behold all day down in the green sprouts,

inside out in contiguous circulation to cells,

right side up for mud-caked boots

under renaissance frescoes of the rotunda

with tiger iridescence of cyclamen blooms

on the chance that if this day had a mind to,

it could drive home what lives between.

It could sort clandestine billionaire bidding

from lymphatic dark matter behind the wheel.

It could penetrate the reverberation membrane

with sterling silver star-point needles

that manage cosmic rays along meridians.

It could bark like one whale of a hound dog

up the tree of substantial divestment,

requiring the incorporation of each minute

to be subdivided within the collective.

If the day were willing to perform

on its massive whale-bone violin

strung in the mycelia underground for miles,

maybe it would issue fewer declarations

of manic aspiration in Aztec moonlight.

Maybe the rice it has managed to soak in sweat

will get the hint and move to higher elevations.

If it had a mind to, the day could look far back

into the mirror for the first time in the world

and recognize itself as a central committee,

a basketball team that reenacts philosophic constraints,

a biodiversity of identity so different and identical

as to feed little children with transformation

of rays of the sun passing through resistance.

It’s the day that has been contemporary,

and the ministers of palatial finance archaic.

The moment’s a bone flute and spinal saxophone

in a joint solo played by readiness of the receiver,

the receptionist with an alert satellite dish,

the listener whose ear drums are pounding

when lastness seals over its onion with skins,

the witness at the hearing of Pollock paintings

projected through prisms in a praying mantis eye,

the exoplanetary atmospheric sprite-bursts

only dogs can hear, before listening down

to lowing coos maybe mewling a tonic tune

for the ovum avoiding danger in a shell

under a mother-warmed haunch feather.

It’s lastness of the agencies of cosmos that rings up

the unlasting receiver dreaming of trees that saved us.

It’s tall trees that resound, glowing with their moss

that turns stone luminous before witnessing cells.

It’s the united court of public redistribution

that recognizes the urgency of hunger

anyone going without is likely to feel

that considers the reports and then acts

from an indelible script written in genetic code

to defy intentional ignorance and dominion

out to impose on whatever they’ve found.

It’s the quick moment that drives streets

down county roads to the global ruins

of sands collected along the western coast

where the dawn sun that was here

has turned into sun at dusk,

before the whole thing dives.

Header photo by qimono, courtesy Pixabay.