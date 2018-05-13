

Red Bird (Agnes Martin Speaks)

Mesa Portales, New Mexico



A line can’t hold anything, but could be long

or longer than a pulse. Toward breeze

or toward the flash of fish,

wherever it’s going it goes without

weight. Curbs, bridges, halves.

Wood stacked for the winter. A braid, pins

in the hem of partially-wrought

pants, elk prints reduced

to soft dirt. As the feathers

of the eagle. It raises or lowers

deepening hours. The chainsaw prepares

for the next day. Makes audible what muscles

anguish. Someone cuts and someone

looks out a window

at the reversal, at the detached. The path

of a snow shovel. All I knew

later was that I grew up

in a place that demanded I wait.

A line left bare. The border. A road for a truck

through every enticing

slice of the desert. A fracture.

Downshift, brake, tight turn

and thistle. From a dark opening, the sky

organized with mountains and habits

of sunsets. Undeciphered, a line

reassures. Branches bend in the wake of a whole

and each knows a line

scarce as its likeness. A flight. A skeleton

free its founder. First, a bus along the city

then a train south to gaps of memory.

A line with its laws to a top

and an earth, stripped of a grasp

or a flutter. A ghosting

but not a conclusion: a line

that eases its own circulation. To be empty

the Tao says is to be patient.

Perimeter



We stood in the caramel dawn watching the iron earth warm

and tremble there was nothing to do but the wind

hung over and again broke our hearts so we wouldn’t look up

we kneeled down in worship watching the spines

of the cacti and their strategizing elbows of bloom

we were caught between repetition and permission caught

in the praise of those small constellations leaning in

close to each tuck and split we didn’t see the long corridor

of mountains or each other’s faces only the country

of hope rising from gravel not the danger the bitter

the entangled weeds we took as commandment the sun

at our necks and a few inches of color this corner

was our planet that turned round far better than the rest

we might witness what a year when all we saw

could evaporate ravens winged through the sky harassing

the power lines we heard them of course plying

their hunger there was depth in this almost bare place

and peace as we crouched saying little even with breath.

is the author of three books, most recently One Hundred Hungers, which won the Dorset Prize and honorable mention for the Arab American Book Award. Her poems appear in Slice, Ecotone, Boston Review, Beloit Poetry Journal, and Poem-a-Day. A Black Earth Institute Fellow, she lives and teaches in New Mexico.



Header photo by Simmons B. Buntin. Photo of Lauren Camp by Bob Godwin.